Wakefield Community Crafters are calling for donations to help Australian bushfires

Wakefield Community Crafters make handcrafted pet bags to be sent to Australia to help the thousands of animals that have suffered from the fires.

Anna Natasha Howard and Sandra Keightley are leading the project and are looking for donations to make as many items as possible for the injured animals in Australia.

Thousands of wildlife have been injured in the bushfires in Australia. (Getty Images)

Record temperatures and droughts have triggered a series of massive bush fires across Australia.

At least 24 people, including three volunteer firefighters, were killed after more than 6.3 million hectares of bush, forest and parks were burned down.

Anna said: “Anyone can join our Facebook group and participate in the project we are aiming to make as many as possible.”

The group is looking for donations for double-knitted acrylic yarn or block yarn as well as cotton on breathable material for the inner lining.

Joey Pouch, Nests and Sugarglider Pouches are among the many handmade products.

Multiple drop-off points have been given for product and finished item donations, and Wendy Nicola of The Recycle Yard has generously offered to cover the cost of shipping the items to Australia.

Drop-off points are: The Recycle Yard, Ossett, Spinning Yarns, Ossett, Mr & Mrs C, Wakefield, William H. Brown, Wakefield and Cara Jane Crafts Magistrates Court, Pontefract.

The project was developed by the 354 members of the Wakefield Community Crafters Group and all of them have teamed up to produce as many as possible.

Anna said: “We have all seen the tragedy and it is really heartbreaking to see the wildlife suffering.

“It’s amazing how many people have gathered for Australia to help the poor animals. It’s phenomenal.”

All members participate voluntarily and welcome all new members who want to help.

For more information or to participate, visit the Facebook group here.