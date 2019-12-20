Wakefield Charity CEO in trouble resigns

Loading...

The executive director of the Wakefield charity, Penny Appeal, has resigned, it was confirmed.

Aamer Naeem has headed the humanitarian organization for seven years, but has resigned in the midst of a potential investigation into the functioning of the organization.

A statement on the Penny Appeal website, Rizwan Khaliq, acting president of the directors, reads: "We would like to thank Aamer for his leadership, hard work and dedication.

"He played an extremely important role, alongside notables, in helping to grow and transform the Penny Appeal into a household name.

"We wish him well in the future. We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Harris Iqbal, who takes the interim leadership."

Penny Appeal, now based in Cross Street, was established in 2009 to provide assistance in the provision of food, water and medical supplies to countries around the world.

The charity has an annual turnover of several million pounds.

But in October of this year, it was announced that the regulatory body, the Charity Commission, was examining "potential financial problems" after the directors of Penny Appeal had submitted a serious incident report.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said this week: "We are currently engaging with the directors of Penny Appeal, regarding the charity's potential financial concerns, to determine our next steps. We are not can't comment further at this time. "