Wake up to 'Wakey' - the new television micro-show that will brighten up your morning

Writer, broadcaster and art director Deborah Coughlin explains why her new app, Wakey!, Will help improve your happiness, health and well-being. And Chris Taylor of Love Island is the host!

It’s blue Monday, the saddest Monday because payday is still far away, and all of our good intentions and resolutions are now in the trash with the Christmas tree. I’m about to handle another dry January, but Veganuary took a hit after a stressful deadline last weekend, I ordered shrimp. Who knew I had a stress response from shrimp ?!

According to a study by the University of Scranton, only 8% of people reach their New Years goals. You would have thought that technology could help us, with a million applications to keep an eye on us and keep us online, but I was surprised to find that in clinical trials of health applications, academics at the ‘Harvard University found that 74% of users stopped engaging with a health app after only ten uses. As it stands, the machines are not going to save us from ourselves, and I think I know why.

A year and a half ago, I quit my job as a freelance writer and multimedia producer and joined a technology incubator for the good called Zinc. This is where 50 people from around the world come together to try to find ideas for technological products and services that can help solve some of the biggest problems in the developed world.

I focused on mental health. I have struggled with this myself, as have many of my loved ones. I can’t think of anything more fundamental to having a happy and fulfilling life. So I looked at what already existed in the app world to help us out, and there are a lot of things, but will they keep our attention beyond ten uses? Probably not, but I know what entertainment does.

That’s where the idea for a new app and a new show came from – Wakey! We are launching today January 20 – Blue Monday, and making wellness fun. It’s a micro-breakfast that replaces your annoying alarm, wakes you up and gives you a dose of enjoyable entertainment, all presented by Chris Taylor of Love Island 2019 and Ginger Johnson of Sink the Pink.

We have amazing scientists working with brilliant TV creators to create a new way to help us keep tabs on our well-being. Why should working on your well-being be medical or pseudo-spiritual? Why can’t we laugh and have fun? Well, we think you can, and we think that’s what will help us stick to the things we want to do for a healthier, happier life.

* Just download, set your alarm and wake up with Wakey! The first show takes place on Monday January 20. Available on iPhone and Android