Loading...

Wake Up Service: Pleasant Street Center

Updated: 5:38 AM EST Jan 7, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

♪ >> GOOD MORNING, OPEN YOUR EYES! FROM PLEASANT STREET CENTER TO RANDY: THIS IS THE ZUMBA CLASS AT THE PLEASANT STREET CENTER READING. WE KNOW THAT THEY ARE UP AND PROBABLY MOVE LIKE CRAZY AT THIS TIME. ANYONE WHO MADE ZUMBA. NO ONE IS COORDINATED. WE MUST GET WITH THE READING CENTER AND GET ALL TOGETHER AND RECORD OUR CLOCK

Wake Up Service: Pleasant Street Center

Updated: 5:38 AM EST Jan 7, 2020

Today’s alarm clock comes from the Zoomba class of Pleasant Street Center.

Today’s alarm clock comes from the Zoomba class of Pleasant Street Center.

.