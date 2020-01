Wake up by phone from Centerville elementary school

Updated: 5:33 AM EST Jan 24, 2020

>> WE ARE THE STUDENT COUNCIL OF ELEMENTARY CENTERVILLE. WE WILL HOST OUR THIRD ANNUAL BLOOD TRANSMISSION AND OUR FIRST CONDUCT OF BONE MARROW IN CENTERVILLE ON JANUARY 30 FROM 2 PM. UNTIL 7:00 PM AT THE CAFETERIA. >> IN A WORLD WHERE YOU CAN BE ANYWHERE, BE KIND AND PLEASE GIVE ITS MEMBER TO DONATE BECAUSE A BLOOD CLIP CAN SAVE THREE LIVES. SIGN UP FOR RED CROSS BLOOD.ORG. >> GOOD MORNING COMES TO OPEN YOUR EYES! – GOOD MORNING, OPEN YOUR EYES! SHAUN: GOOD MORNING FOR THEM. ANTOINETTE: GOOD LUCK WITH THIS BLOOD READER.

