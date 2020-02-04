Waitress gets $ 5,000 tip on a slow night

Inspired by stories from actor Donnie Wahlberg who left great tips for servers, a rich local businessman left a very generous tip on a recent tab of the restaurant. Server Jennifer Navaria posted on Facebook that she received $ 5,000 in Saturday’s Seaglass Restaurant in Salisbury from car dealer owner Ernie Boch Jr. She initially thought it was a $ 50 tip. “I was like,” Oh, wait a minute. “So then I looked down again and I saw it was four digits, then a decimal,” Navaria said. “I said,” You made my night, “but he actually made my month.” According to his spokesperson, Boch dined with a friend and noticed that the restaurant did not have many customers. Navaria’s photo of the credit card proof shows that Boch’s meal cost $ 157.56. It also shows that Boch wrote a message to Wahlberg at the top of the ticket. “Donnie, your move,” wrote Boch. Wahlberg recently left a $ 2,020 tip for a server at an IHOP restaurant, a number that refers to the New Year. “The waiters and waitresses, they are such nice people. It really touched me and she was just so excellent, I said,” This is it! This is the Donnie challenge for 2020, “Boch said.” Who is taking the next step? Who is it going to be? Who is going to help us? It must be more than me – I was more than Donnie – so it must be more than me. Let’s keep it going! “” Thank you Ernie Boch for your great generosity! “Navaria wrote.” You have certainly made a job that I really enjoy much better. “Navaria asked her Facebook friends to help share the photo of the voucher with Wahlberg.” I heard this happens to other people and I knew of that challenge, but who would have thought it would happen to you? “Navaria said.

