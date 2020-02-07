Waiting for healthcare is growing for the veterans in Georgia

Bruce Barber hoped the latest Department of Veterans Affairs $ 16.5 billion program to send ex-soldiers to private doctors would speed up access and improve care.

His experience was different. He fought for months to qualify for the program that started in June last year. He finally got an appointment in mid-December, 52 days later, in mid-February. This is only the first step for consultation with a VA neurologist to qualify for outside help.

“You have to be ready for a fight because it’s a real battle,” said Barber, a 51-year-old Kennesaw resident and Operation Desert Storm veteran.

The MISSION Act last summer was Congress’s third attempt in less than a decade to get veterans into the hands of private doctors when VA facilities cannot see them quickly enough, are not nearby, or do not offer services to veterans need. It has been pushed by President Donald Trump and more veterans are expected to be privatized.

According to the VA, the overhaul started well and enabled more than 1.5 million visits to external providers between June and December. The program also allows veterans to visit private walk-in clinics without prior authorization, with 209 of the participating clinics in Georgia treating 2,477 veterans during that period alone.

But at least in Georgia there are also warning signs that it has not got better, but worse. A review of the waiting times in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Metro Atlanta VA’s healthcare facilities showed that they have increased in many locations since the program began and have waited up to 63 days. A general inspection of a district in Virginia, including South Georgia, found that veterans waited 56 days on average for care last year.

Veterans who are still on hold include Tony Willis, who has worked without luck under an earlier program and the MISSION Act for more than a year to get an appointment with an outside family doctor nearby. Lavonia in northern Georgia suffers from diseases ranging from kidney problems to intervertebral disc problems and Crohn’s disease.

The last call to the VA in early January ended with a promise to return to him the next day. He was still waiting from the beginning of February.

“You must commit each and every one of them to participate in the VA system, and I promise the VA will run like a Timex watch in six months,” said the 52-year-old Desert Shield and Desert Storm veteran.

‘This will be great’; gaping hole in the stomach



The VA health system is clumsy. With 400,000 employees and 1,255 clinics and hospitals, it is the largest healthcare system in the country. VA estimates that around 9 million veterans were enrolled in 2017, including approximately 315,000 in Georgia.

Some recent studies have shown that the VA offers quality care that is either good or better than that of local private clinics, but the quality rises and falls depending on the location. According to the VA, patients’ trust in VA care is up to 87.8%. However, Georgian veterans had the lowest patient satisfaction scores among the country’s 18 treatment regions last year. The Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur, the largest in Georgia, suspended routine surgery last fall to help troubles in operating rooms. Capacity was slowly restored.

Congress has been drafting three increasingly precise bills since 2013 to improve and accelerate service by building networks of private practices that veterans could treat.

The MISSION Act made qualification easier. Veterans should be referred for external care if they cannot see a VA family doctor within 20 days or a specialist within 28 days. The same rule applies if you live longer than 30 minutes from a VA clinic for primary care or more than an hour from a special care. Veterans also qualify if the local VA does not provide service, if the local VA service is classified under VA standards, or if the VA doctor, in consultation with the patient, determines that this is in the patient’s best interest.

The law delegated care coordination to third-party contractors who hire doctors and practices, who join, process the papers, pay the doctors, and then send the papers to the VA. The VA Community Care department also helps with coordination and formalities.

Trump praised the bipartisan MISSION Act for veterans avoiding residues in VA facilities and seeing the doctors they choose.

“Throughout the campaign (2016), I went out and said, ‘Why can’t they just go to the doctor instead of standing in line for weeks and weeks?'” He said after signing the bill. “Now you can go to the doctor. It’s going to be great.”

Since the start of the veteran deployment programs to private physicians in 2014, the number of days for primary care across the country has decreased from 24 to 20. Mental health appointments can now be arranged immediately. Between 2016 and 2019, VA and private appointments grew by more than 1.5 million each. About every third veteran visit is now in a private practice, and this is expected to increase under the MISSION Act.

However, the procedure for an external referral still starts with an initial consultation with a VA doctor, and this was a sticking point for Georgia veterans who spoke to the AJC. As soon as they had qualified, they also reported problems getting appointments through contractors.

Appointments disappear with the paperwork. They talk on the phone for hours with little success. Referrals from VA employees to external doctors expire before the contractor fixes appointments.

Larry Donaldson has suffered from VA and private scalpels more than a dozen times, the result of his wounding in Vietnam and subsequent decades of surgery to correct the problems that resulted. The 73-year-old from Acworth said he needed another operation to repair a hole that had not healed in his abdominal wall after a previous operation.

He said he had received VA permits to leave the system after June 6, but an external contractor could not make the appointment until early December. Three days before the appointment, he said the contractor had left a voice message that the planned doctor was not in his system and should cancel the visit unless he intended to pay for it or to take out private insurance.

In the end, he returned to a VA surgeon, and a consultation in January said the recovery would take more than two months, including two weeks in the hospital. Since he is moving to a new home, he had to postpone the operation again.

“In the meantime, the hole in my stomach is getting bigger and bleeding more often,” said Donaldson.

Waiting times are growing in the Atlanta Metro; Inspector general criticizes South Georgia



Metro Atlanta veterans wait longer in appointments at most VA clinics than before the program begins, sometimes weekly, based on an AJC review of publicly available VA data.

Fort McPherson patients waited an average of 18 days for an appointment last April. In January that had grown to 54 days. Waiting times at the Decatur Medical Center on Clairmont Road increased from 26 to 45 days in the same period. The waiting time in the Atlanta clinic increased from 27 to 46 days. the Hinesville Clinic from 28 to 35 days; the North Gwinnett Clinic from 11 to 18 days; and the Lawrenceville Clinic from 14 to 18 days.

The longest waiting time in January was 63 days at the Northeast Cobb Clinic, which opened in April.

Two improved: the Austell clinic dropped from 42 days to 38; and the Stockbridge Clinic fell from 16 days to 4.

In a VA district that spans part of South Georgia, Florida, and Southeast Alabama, veterans waited just under two months to receive treatment in 2019, according to a VA inspector general released last month. The review found that the Community Care department was understaffed and workers were poorly organized and inefficient. At the time of the audit, more than 74,000 veterans had not been scheduled, were still waiting for appointments, or the VA had not completed their papers.

The contractor in Georgia, which brings veterans and private physicians together, was the TriWest Healthcare Alliance, which helped coordinate external care in previous programs. This will change this month when a new contractor, Optum, part of the United Health Group, begins the acquisition. The transition should be completed by May. Optum did not respond to comment requests.

Howard Sherman, who lives near Helen in northern Georgia, tried to find a family doctor near him in July and to make an appointment with a urologist. A test done at the VA had found blood in his urine, which could be a sign of dangers like kidney stones or cancer. He said TriWest tried to refer him to Murphy, N.C.

“It was just a mess,” said the 66-year-old Navy veteran with two active tours on aircraft carriers.

He finally got an appointment with a urologist in Gainesville in late September. After the test, the doctor informed him in October that everything was fine. But Sherman said he was still waiting to find a family doctor who would keep him from the one-hour trip to Atlanta.

James Yarbrough in Fairmount, about 60 miles north of Atlanta, is disabled and struggles to make several appointments with various specialists until 2019, including a rheumatologist for his lupus and a dermatologist examining him for skin cancer.

Twice a VA doctor sent TriWest outside of the referrals to see a rheumatologist. TriWest said twice that they had not received the recommendations. He was sent to doctors two more times, but when he arrived he was told that, according to the 41-year-old Air Force veteran, he had no appointment.

Yarbrough said he was still waiting to see a rheumatologist in early January and that it took months for a dermatologist to get skin cancer from his foot in late last year.

“It was so bad that I had to take out regular insurance,” said Yarbrough. “I depend on them for my life and I really can’t rely on them.”

In an email response to questions, TriWest said that the average appointment time for Georgia veterans has dropped from nine to seven days since the MISSION Act and that it received only 147 complaints from state veterans in 2019.

TriWest said it did not schedule appointments for 7-8% of Georgia’s veterans in December because veterans did not respond to calls or emails, or because veterans refused appointments.

Still waiting

Lavonia’s veteran Willis said he’s still waiting for an easy appointment with a family doctor. The months of effort have ended him and his wife Barbara, who does a lot of VA footwork for the veteran with disabilities.

TriWest’s most recent response was that a VA referral was required to get an appointment. However, the couple said Willis had already received three from a VA doctor that expired after they were not met by TriWest.

“I shouldn’t have to do a 200-mile round trip just to get another recommendation and drop the ball again,” he said.

