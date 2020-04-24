WADA wants answers by banning Sun Yang from being called to the Olympic Games

The World Anti-Doping Agency demanded answers on Friday after reports that Chinese swimming star Sun Yang had been invited to national training for the Tokyo Olympics, in clear violation of his doping ban.

The last coincidence in the colorful three-time Olympic champion’s career comes two months after he was given an eight-year ban on refusing to give a sample of doping.

The 28-year-old will not be able to attend the Tokyo Games in 2021 if he fails the appeal and his career is actually over.

However, Chinese media reported on Thursday that Sun had been added to the list of swimmers invited to national training from April 1 to June 30.

The media has released a report aimed at showing Sun’s name for the Olympics, which were carried over to the 2021 coronavirus pandemic. In summer, on the list.

The Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) later stated that in the 1,500m freestyle, the world record holder “still serves (his) suspension.

“The previous report is invalid,” the CSA said briefly.

However, this may not be to the satisfaction of WADA, which told AFP in a brief statement on Friday: “We are working with the relevant authorities to establish the facts on this issue.”

Since it was banned, Sun has not released its profile. This was his second doping violation, he in 2014. It was suspended for three months for the use of the banned substance.

Sun said immediately after the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) ruling in February that it would appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

He is accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in 2018. September.

During a stressful test session, his blood vial was broken with a hammer.

Twice Olympic silver medalist James James Guy said he was “shocked” and “speechless” by reports that Sun had been involved in the training.

“They were CAS, he was banned and everything. It’s over, “he said, according to Swimming World.

