Wada wants answers after the Sun’s Olympic training call-up ban was banned

The World Anti-Doping Agency (ADA) has called for an order following reports that Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been called to the national training for the Tokyo Olympics.

The latest incident in the colorful career of the three-time Olympic champion comes just two months after an eight-year ban for refusing to provide a doping sample.

If he does not win an appeal, the 28-year-old will not be eligible for the Tokyo Games in 2021, and his career will be effectively over.

Chinese media reported Thursday that the Sun has been included in the list of swimmers who have called for national training between April 1 and June 30.

The Sethu Revolution

The media has issued a notification to show the name of the sun in the list of preparations for the Olympics that have been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the corona virus pandemic.

The Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) said the world record holder of the 1500m freestyle was “still in suspension”.

“The previous notice was invalid,” the CSA said in a brief statement.

But WADA may not be satisfied, saying in a brief statement to AFP on Friday: “We are pursuing the relevant authorities to establish facts on the matter.” The sun has kept a low profile since it was banned. This is his second doping violation, suspended for three months in 2014 for possession of a banned substance.

England women want to draw attention to dangerous Scots

Shortly after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in February, the Sun said it would appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

He is accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug examiners visited his home in China in September 2018.

During a tumultuous ordeal, a bottle of his blood was beaten with a hammer.

Britain’s James Guy, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, said he was shocked by reports of the sun being included in the training squad.

“They were in CAS, and he was given a ban, that’s it. It is over, ”he said of Swimming World.