Wacom tablets log every Mac app you open in Google Analytics

A software developer has found that Wacom tablets log every Mac app you open and send this data to a Google Analytics server.

Robert Heaton said his curiosity was piqued when he wondered why a glorified mouse required a privacy policy. This means that the company will send data to Google Analytics, but the nature of the data was vague.

The data collected includes “aggregated usage data, technical session information and information about (my) hardware device”. Half of my heart that cares about data protection has sunk. The other half of my heart, the half that enjoys sniffing sniffers and figuring out what they’re up to, jumped.

For those unfamiliar with Google Analytics, it’s a service that allows hardware and software developers to automatically upload customer data for analysis. It is intended to be used to present aggregate data. For example, an app developer might find that the app is used an average of 3.5 times a day for a typical four-minute period, and every 200th user receives an error message 14 when they tap a specific button.

Most of the lengthy blog post describes the rather complicated steps Heaton had to take to create a proxy server that could successfully intercept and read the data – not an easy task since the data stream is encrypted. The blog post is only worth reading because it was fun to find a workaround for it!

What he eventually discovered is that Wacom collects far more data than could possibly be justified.

Wacom considers it acceptable to record every time I open a new application. This includes the time, a string that will probably uniquely identify me and the name of the application.

I suspect that Wacom does not really think that it is acceptable to record the name of every application I open on my personal laptop. I suspect that is why their privacy policies don’t really admit they are. I imagine that when pressed, they argue that the name of every application I open on my personal laptop falls within one of their broad areas, e.g. B. “aggregated data” or “technical session information”.

Heston claims to continue using its tablet, but recommends disabling data collection for the Wacom Experience program.

If you also have a Wacom tablet (presumably this tracking is activated for all models), open the Wacom Desktop Center and click until you find a way to deactivate the Wacom Experience program.

In particular, click the More link at the top right, then click Privacy Settings> Off (thanks, Gannon).

Next time you buy a tablet, keep in mind that Wacom is trying to keep track of all the apps you open and is considering testing a different brand.

Like for example an iPad with Apple Pencil …

