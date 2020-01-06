Wacom, Rocketbook, Moleskin and many more of the best smart notebooks for every need

Loading...

Smart notebooks bring the age-old pen and notebook into the 21st century. With them, you can transcribe written notes, organize and label your pages, and even record audio recordings with your notes. Here we will break down the type of laptops on the market and who they are best for.

For small budgets: Rocketbook Everlast

Traditional laptops are fairly inexpensive, but some smart laptops can do it. If you prefer to save money, the Everlast Rocketbook ($ 30) is one of the cheapest on the market. It comes with 36 reusable pages and an erasable Frixion pen. You can clean each page with a damp cloth when you’re done and use the notebook over and over again.

Each Rocketbook page has a dot grid and a series of symbols at the bottom. You can scan each page in the mobile app using your phone’s camera. The app can then send your notes to different apps like OneNote, Evernote or Google Drive depending on the symbol you mark at the bottom of the page. The app can even turn handwriting into selectable text, although it’s not as robust as other smart notebooks.

For easy reuse: Rocketbook Wave

Similar to the Everlast Rocketbook, the Wave ($ 27) is a reusable notebook that uses erasable Frixion pens to erase your pages and start over. However, the Wave can be cleaned by putting it in the microwave. Since Frixion ink erases with heat, the microwave can wipe the entire notebook at once. The downside is that the notebook can only handle around 5 reuse before the “ghosts” of past notes make the pages unreadable. Still, if you prefer an easy way to wipe a laptop, this model has a small advantage over Everlast.

For consistent digital notes: Moleskin smart writing set

The Moleskin Smart Writing Kit ($ 180) is easily the most expensive notebook on our list, but it also gives you all the bells and whistles. It uses a special Bluetooth stylus that pairs with your phone or tablet and scans your notes as you write. The set comes with a 176-page notebook, but when you fill it out, you will need to purchase a replacement paper tablet.

For all the extra money, you get fancy features. The stylus can also record audio, which can be synchronized with your notes. If you want to know what your teacher said when you wrote something that no longer makes sense now, go back to this part of the audio and listen to what they said. The application can also transcribe your written notes, convert pages to PDF or images and share them with other note services.

For note takers on the go: Wacom bamboo slate

If you’re still standing, moving from place to place, and need a laptop that you can easily use when away from your desk, the Wacom bamboo slate ($ 130) may be the best for you. It has a clipboard style design that is easy to hold in one hand while you write with the other. You can use any paper with it, but you will need to use the special Wacom pen.

The software may however be somewhat limited. The Wacom Inkspace app can synchronize your notes and convert handwriting to text, but if you want to change the rich text, you will have to pay a monthly subscription. On top of that, there is a separate Bamboo Paper app for more in-depth editing that can be a bit messy. However, you can upload note pages to OneNote or Evernote if that makes more sense for your workflow.

For the office: Wacom Bamboo Folio

The Bamboo Folio ($ 150) is very similar to the Bamboo Slate, except in – you guessed it – a folio style notebook. You can fold up the cover to protect your notes and keep other papers inside the notebook. Like the slate, it uses any paper but you must use the included one to synchronize and store your notes. It’s slightly more expensive than the Slate, but it looks more chic, so it’s good when you’re meeting with the boss.

