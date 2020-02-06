Image: Szabo Viktor

Wacom drawing tablets follow every app you open or close on your computer, Robert Heaton, a software engineer, has revealed.

After months of research, Heaton says that the official Wacom driver comes with a vague privacy policy that, if accepted, will start following the apps that a user opens on their device.

All data is collected using a Google Analytics account, according to the Heaton study.

Wacom tablets are used by artists and other creatives to draw on computers in a realistic way with a pen on a flat surface, but, as Heaton described it, the device is “essentially a mouse.”

“A device that is essentially a mouse has no legitimate reason to make HTTP requests of any kind,” Heaton said.

“I suspect that Wacom doesn’t really think it’s acceptable to include the name of every application I open on my personal laptop,” he added.

“I suspect this is why their privacy policy doesn’t really admit that this is what they do,” Heaton said.

A way to disable it

The good news is that accepting the privacy policy of the Wacom driver is not mandatory. Wacom users can refuse to accept the policy and the driver would still install.

In addition, users who have already installed the driver can opt out of the policy at any time.

“I’m not about to burn my Wacom tablet and buy another one. These things are expensive and privacy is hard to impose on a price,” Heaton said.

“If you also have a Wacom tablet (presumably this tracking is enabled for all of their models), open the ‘Wacom Desktop Center‘and click around until you find a way to’ disable ‘Wacom Experience program‘,” he said.

“Next time you buy a tablet, remember that Wacom is trying to track every app you open and consider trying a different brand,” Heaton added.

Despite several attempts today, a Wacom spokesperson could not be reached for comment.