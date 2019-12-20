WA medical cannabis player ends year on high milestone after product

Loading...

AusCann CEO Ido Kanyon said the announcement was extremely important to the company, which outsources cannabis to focus on the pharmaceutical side of production.

"It is no longer on an R&D bench, it is no longer a work that we do to prove a hypothesis, it was done with large-scale manufacturing, which is an important step for us because as soon as you grow, you have to make sure that everything you have on the way from raw materials to manufacturing is consistent and reliable, "he said.

"In this type of emerging industry, we are fundamentally very innovative in our approach and the announcement of today as well as the other good news which accompany it, constitute a validation of our business model. "

Making medical products in Australia is no small task, with several licenses and approvals required from Australian agencies, including the Office of Drug Control and the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

There are currently 25 companies licensed to manufacture medical cannabis in Australia.

Importing precursor products or exporting requires additional approvals. There are 22 companies licensed to import medical cannabis into Australia.

Demand underselling

Until November 30, 2019, the TGA has approved more than 24,000 patient requests for medicinal cannabis products.

Current estimates place the demand for medical cannabis in Australia at around 250,000 patients and a market capitalization of around $ 1 billion by 2023.

Mr Kanyon believes that these estimates are modest as access becomes easier and acceptability increases.

He said products like Auscann will be aimed at a larger population.

"If you take chronic pain management in Australia alone, the data shows that there are more than 3 million patients," he said.

"There is a significant gap and certainly red tape and access is one of them."

"One of the main drivers of access is medical acceptability … in terms of patients and the stigma associated with medicinal cannabis.

"I think we are seeing the first wave of patients now, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

"The average patient over the age of 70 after years of banning is unlikely to jump into the doctor's office and ask for medical cannabis, but that will change over time."

