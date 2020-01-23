W.Va. DHHR publishes report in response to teenage e-cigarette consumption

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health (DHHR) released a report in response to the rapid rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers.

West Virginia Youth and Vaping: A dangerous combination was a report that was also produced in connection with DHHR’s ongoing investigation into the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products in connection with lung injuries.

E-cigarettes were first introduced more than a decade ago when tobacco use among youth in West Virginia and the United States continued to decline. Vaping among adolescents was present, but significantly less than the consumption of flammable cigarettes. With the development of small, easy-to-dress and flavoring products that have been introduced and marketed by industry in recent years, youth nicotine consumption has skyrocketed.

Tobacco use by adults and teenagers in West Virginia has exceeded national levels in the past. The consumption and exposure of young people to nicotine products in West Virginia has increased in the past two years. More than one in three, or 35.7 percent of West Virginia students, say they currently use e-cigarettes. This is an increase of 150 percent from 2017 to 2019 alone.

In 2019, more than 60 percent of schoolchildren or 62.4 percent said they had tried e-cigarettes. This is an increase of 44.4 percent in 2017.

Since 2017, West Virginia students have reported frequent use of steam products (20 or more days a month), an increase of nearly 440 percent from 3.1 percent to 16.7 percent.

“This report, which has been produced in part with data from the West Virginia Department of Education, is critical to addressing the vaping epidemic among West Virginia youth. This trend is alarming given the irreparable, adverse effects of nicotine use in adolescence, a time of rapid and continuous development of the brain and society, “said Dr. Cathy Slemp, Health Officer and Commissioner of the DHHR Public Health Office. “Nicotine use can make youth in West Virginia vulnerable to life-long addiction and potentially promote addiction to other substances.”

Click here to view the West Virginia Youth and Vaping: A Dangerous Combination report.