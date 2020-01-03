VW seeks Dieselgate lawsuit with German owners

Loading...

Volkswagen is in talks with German consumer groups and is trying to settle lawsuits regarding the excessive pollution caused by diesel models.

German consumers have not been as successful as those in the United States when it comes to obtaining compensation from the car manufacturer, because German cars do not lose their roadworthiness certification after the aforementioned diesel emission scandal, Autonews Europe reports.

This happened because German consumers agreed to an update of their vehicle engine management software, which led VW to take a different approach to compensation.

"Volkswagen and the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBZ) have agreed to discuss a possible arrangement," said the automaker.

“The discussions are at a very early stage and there is no guarantee that they will lead to a settlement. Both parties have agreed that the discussions must remain confidential. "

The Dieselgate scandal started in 2015 when VW admitted that it was manipulating engine management software in an effort to mask high levels of pollution in its diesel cars. Their plan eventually failed and cost the car manufacturer at least 30 billion euros ($ 33 ​​billion) in legal costs and fines, so far.

Meanwhile, as recently as last month, German prosecutors attacked VW headquarters when the investigation focused on the newer EA 288 engine family, the successor to the EA 189, at the center of the scandal. At this pace, the legal problems of the company will continue into this new decade.