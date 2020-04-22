VW Restoring ID3 production this week, summer launch is still viable

Despite the blocking of the coronavirus, as well as reports of problems with the car, production of the electric model ID3 VW will resume this week on Thursday when the German manufacturer reopens its plant in Zwickau.

According to a company spokeswoman, ID3’s summer launch date in Europe also remains viable, Autonews Europe reports.

“Our goal is to deliver 30,000 pre-booked ID3 models to all customers at one time,” the spokesman said.

“Built vehicles will be equipped with any version of the software suite that is relevant at the time of their production and customers will receive the latest version before delivery in the summer. After launch, the digital features will continue to be updated regularly in the coming months.”

Prior to the closure of the Zwickau facility, VW brand board member Thomas Ulbrich stated that the plant’s main assembly line was producing more than 100 ID3 units per day. Moving forward, it is planned to add more MEB-based electricity to the plant’s second assembly line, starting with the ID4 crossover.

The same plant will produce a production version of the Audi Q4 e-tron concept as well as a production version of the SEAT el-Born concept.

Yesterday, VW already launched European production at its Bratislava plant in Slovenia. This place is built by Porsche Cayenne, VW Touareg, Audi Q7, as well as mini-cars such as the electric version Up.

