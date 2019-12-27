VW is really optimistic about electric vehicle sales

Loading...

We had some time behind the wheel of a prototype ID Buggy earlier this year.

Jonathan Gitlin

If something good about Dieselgate has emerged, it is Volkswagen's commitment to battery-powered electric vehicles. In addition to launching Electrify America, a network of EV charging stations, VW has developed a completely new modular electrical architecture. The ID.3 will be the first BEV built in the VW MEB architecture, and we have also seen the concepts of the company's ID Buzz and ID Buggy minibuses.

VW's new commitment to electrons is apparently paying off, judging by a couple of company press releases. Not only has it delivered 250,000 electric vehicles since presenting the E-Up in 2013, the German automaker says it will produce its millionth BEV at the end of 2023. That number will increase to 1.5 million before the end of 2025.

This is remarkable, since VW originally thought it would not reach the milestone of the million BEV until the end of 2025.

“2020 will be a key year for the transformation of Volkswagen. With the launch of the ID.3 and other attractive models in the ID. family, our electric offensive will also be visible on the roads, ”said Thomas Ulbrich, a member of the board of directors of the Volkswagen brand responsible for E-Mobility. "Our new general plan for 1.5 [millions] of electric cars in 2025 shows that people want individual mobility that is respectful of the weather, and we are making it affordable for millions of people."

So far, VW has managed to have 37,000 customers deposit a deposit for identification. Those are not Tesla numbers in any sense of the imagination, but they are impressive things for a company that was totally dedicated to diesel engines just half a decade ago. And not only the VWs are moving. The fully electric Porsche Taycan is one of the best cars we have driven this year, and the Audi E-tron has also been a modest success.

The first ID.3 are aimed at the European market and will leave the assembly line in early 2020. Production in the USA. UU. And China will start in 2020.