VW is launching 34 new models in 2020, including 12 SUVs and 8 electric vehicles

Volkswagen will launch 34 new models worldwide in 2020 as part of its major investment in future technologies, including of course electric cars.

Of the 34 new VW models that we will see next year, there will be 12 SUVs and eight electric or hybrid vehicles.

These will include the first two models of the new electric ID series: the ID 3 hatchback, which will go on sale this summer, followed by ID Next, an electric compact SUV that is likely to use the ID 4 nameplate for its production version . In contrast to ID 3, VW will offer the electric ID 4 on North American markets.

VW teases entry-level ID Hatchback on this year's Christmas card

The German manufacturer will invest no less than 19 billion euros ($ 21 billion) until 2024, of which 11 billion euros ($ 12.2 billion) will go to the development of electric cars.

The new models also include various plug-in hybrid vehicles equipped with the new powertrain that combines a 1.4-liter TSI with an electric motor offered in different outputs, and one of them is the upcoming Golf GTE.

"We will go all the way through our portfolio from the Gulf via the Tiguan to the Touareg," said Ralf Brandstaetter, Chief Operating Officer of the VW brand.

In addition, VW & # 39; s planned cost saving of 3 billion euros in 2020 has been successful, with 2.6 billion euros saved so far, according to Brandstaetter. “The ongoing restructuring of core activities, including the positive effects of the Pact for the future, and the success of the global SUV offensive were key to this achievement. Improved revenue in the & # 39; s regions and successful WLTP management have been just as important, "said the VW COO.

