VW ID.R chases lap record at Sonoma Raceway

Did Volkswagen think it was done with record attempts in the purely electric ID.R racer? Think again about how the automaker just announced it would set a new lap record at the Sonoma Raceway in California.

The current unofficial record is held by the Mercedes-AMG W07, the F1 car that the German team used at the 2016 Formula 1 World Championship. Ex-F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez set the lap record at the Sonoma Speed ​​Festival last September.

Gutierrez only needed 1: 15.430 to drive the 2.52-mile course. Although impressive, this time is just a tad faster than the official course record set by Josef Newgarden in a Chevrolet Dallara DW12 IndyCar at the 1: 15,520 race. Gutierrez’s lap video showed that the F1 car encountered a number of grip problems on the lap, probably because the team didn’t spend too much time tweaking the car’s complex aerodynamics and chassis for the racetrack ,

“Last year we saw Sonoma Raceway’s track record fall during the first Sonoma Speed ​​Festival,” event founder Jeff O’Neill said in a statement. “We are delighted that this record was challenged again in 2020, this time by Volkswagen. The ID.R stands for the future of motorsport and we are happy to take a look at the future of our guests. “

This year’s Sonoma Speed ​​Festival takes place the weekend after Memorial Day. The VW team is planning some training runs before officially trying to set a new record on May 31.