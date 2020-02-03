Voting begins in Iowa, Barrasso continues to defend Trump

(Screenshot of video on Facebook by senator Barrasso)

CASPER, Wyo – As the United States moves closer to the 2020 general election, Iowa holds both democratic and republican caucuses on Monday, February 3.

The US Senate is in the middle of a trial of charges against President Donald Trump. Although some Republicans such as Senator Lamar of Tennessee have mentioned Trump’s actions by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to improperly investigate political rival, the Associated Press report reports that the Senate will almost certainly acquit Trump.

They add that Alexander also thinks Trump should be acquitted, despite the fact that his actions were inappropriate.

American senator John Barrasso of Wyoming said Monday that he does not think Trump is guilty.

“Voting starts today in Iowa,” he said. “The decision as to who the president should be is made by the voters, not the United States Senate. We have heard enough. It is time to come to a final judgment and that final judgment is not guilty of President Trump. “

