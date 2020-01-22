Voters from the Seattle region are first with full choice for voting via smartphone: NPR

Voters in King County, Washington, will be able to vote on their smartphone in February. It will be the first election in US history where all eligible voters can vote with their personal devices.

A neighborhood in the Seattle metropolitan area will be the first in which every voter can vote using a smartphone – a historic moment for American democracy.

The King Conservation District, a state environmental agency that includes Seattle and more than 30 other cities, will present the plan in detail at a press conference on Wednesday. About 1.2 million voters were able to participate.

The new technology will be used for the election of the board of directors, and ballots will be accepted from Wednesday through February 11th.

“This is the most fundamental reform you can do in democracy,” said Bradley Tusk, founder and CEO of Tusk Philanthropies, a nonprofit that aims to expand mobile voting that funds the King County pilot.

But the move will surely polarize the electoral community, as observers of democracy across the country are debating the age-old conflict between election access and election security.

The United States lags behind the most developed democracies in terms of turnout, and local races tend to lag far behind the November presidential election.

For example, the election of the King Conservation District’s board of directors has drawn less than 1% of the eligible population to the ballot box in recent years.

According to Tusk, low voter turnout contributes to government malfunctions because the candidates are not forced to create positions that represent the entire population.

“If you can use technology to exponentially increase voter turnout, it will ultimately determine how politicians behave on every issue,” he said.

Just four years ago, Russia used cyber attacks to disrupt the presidential election, including targeted actions and hacking the electoral infrastructure.

There is no evidence that the attacks have changed voices or dates, but intelligence officers, election experts, and even former Special Representative Robert Müller have warned that opponents would target elections again.

For this reason, security experts have spoken out against the expansion of mobile voting almost unanimously in recent years. Some say that technology is not yet advanced enough, while others say that the Internet will never be secure or transparent enough for something as important as democracy.

In its bipartisan report on interference in the Russian election, published last year, the Senate Intelligence Committee said, “States should not resist online voting efforts.”

Many external specialists continue to agree.

“There is a firm consensus in the cybersecurity community that mobile voting on a smartphone is a really stupid idea,” said Duncan Buell, a computer science professor at the University of South Carolina who specializes in voting technology. “I don’t know I’ve met cyber security professionals whose mortgages aren’t paid for by a mobile voting company that thinks this is a good idea.”

How it works

According to Bryan Finney, CEO of Democracy Live, the Seattle-based polling company that offers the technology, voters can use their web browser to log in to a web portal on their cell phones using their name and date of birth.

Once voters have completed their ballot papers, they must review their submissions and then submit a signature on their device’s touchscreen.

According to Finney, election officials in Washington can verify their signatures because the state only votes by post. In this way, people are caught who log on to the system under false pretenses and try to vote as someone else.

King County’s polling station plans to print out ballots electronically submitted by voters whose signatures match and to count the papers along with traditionally cast votes.

While supporters claim that this creates a verifiable paper flag, many security experts say that any subsequent checks are controversial as the ballot papers cross the internet before they are printed. In the event of a cyber attack, an audit could essentially require a review of the ballot papers that may have been changed, Buell said.

“When you vote over the phone or on the Internet, it’s pretty much” rubbish in, rubbish out “. You don’t really know what you’re getting into or what comes out on the other side,” said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, the center’s former chief technologist for democracy and technology, in an interview with NPR last year.

Voters who use the smartphone portal also have the option of not submitting their ballots electronically. You can register, fill out the voting slip and then print it out, either to hand it in at the designated drop-off points or to put it in the mail.

View in the future?

Online voting has had a bumpy history in the past decade.

In 2010, a pilot program for online voting was hacked in Washington, DC. The project was discarded.

And the National Democratic Committee decided not to draw up a plan this year that would allow voters to meet remotely in Nevada and Iowa. However, district and party officials in Iowa intend to use a smartphone app to report the results of their level.

Other states and counties have also shown willingness to experiment to get a better turnout.

However, prior to King County’s announcement on Wednesday, this experiment was limited to populations who tended to find it harder to vote.

West Virginia used a mobile app in the 2018 midterm elections to allow military voters and voters living abroad to vote. A county in Utah allows the same for disabled voters.

All recent developments have one thing in common: they were funded by Tusk Philanthropies. Bradley Tusk told NPR that he hoped to fund between 35 and 50 mobile voice pilot projects over the next five years, and then use the data from these programs to promote wider use.

Tusk took over the security concerns directly.

“Anyone who doesn’t want this to happen will never say,” We’re against mobile voting because we don’t want a higher turnout, “Tusk said.” You will say, “It is not safe.” And if we have proven 30, 40, 50 times that it is safe, it is much more difficult for these objections and arguments to do so. “

Buell, a computer science specialist at the University of South Carolina, admits that mobile voting is likely to increase further this decade. This is partly due to a misjudgment by supporters and the public about the uncertainty of the Internet and mobile phones.

“I think something like this will continue until some elections collapse,” said Buell. “People want to believe that they can do anything with their cell phones.”