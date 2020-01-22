Voters and candidates facing the 2020 general election deadlines

We will know exactly who is standing for election in each constituency of the country.

All nominations must be submitted by midday this afternoon.

In the meantime, anyone wishing to take part in the election must ensure that they are entered in the register or in the additional register by the close of business that evening.

Today is the eighth day of the campaign, with personal finance, pensions and rural Ireland on the agenda as the candidates continue their campaign.

Meanwhile, that evening, the campaign’s first television debate will feature Fine Gael chairman Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil chairman Micheál Martin.

The Sinn Féin leader was Mary Lou McDonald very critical of the head-to-head formatand called it a shame that she is excluded as the leader of the third largest party.

Micheál Martin has argued that only Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil will be able to lead the next government because the number of candidates is at the top.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar has stated that he likes to debate McDonald – but is happy with the one-to-one format.

At the election campaign this afternoon, Mr. Varadkar officially casts his ballots while his party colleagues Simon Coveney and Michael Ring Fine Gaels unveil plans for rural Ireland.

Fianna Fáil’s deputies, Michael McGrath and Barry Cowen, will discuss the party’s personal tax proposals later in the morning.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman, Pearse Doherty, will also introduce his party’s insurance reform and pension policy.

Róisín Shortall, co-chair of the Social Democrats, will speak about pensions this afternoon.

In the meantime, the Labor Party will publish its plans to support tenants, while the Green Leader will take his campaign to Meath and Westmeath this afternoon.

People Before Profit will launch the first manifesto of the party’s general election this morning at 11:00 a.m.

If you are not sure whether you are registered to vote, you can log in to checktheregister.ie to find out.

If it turns out that you are not registered, you will need to download a form, sign it at a Garda station and have it examined, and then take it to your municipal office.

Thousands of people who are late in the local and European elections last year or who have turned 18 in the months since then are asked to make sure they can speak.

Anyone who is still 17, but who turns 18 by February 8, may vote.