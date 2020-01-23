According to BBC News editor Amol Rajan and journalist Emma Ailes, who works on the show, the BBC2’s Victoria Derbyshire show is to be canceled.

Although the BAFTA award-winning program is expected to go up in the air, it is possible that it will continue to use a different format or platform, as Rajan reported. The cancellation is due to financial constraints. He said, “The cost of the linear channel when savings are needed is considered too high.”

1 / The Victoria Derbyshire Show goes up in the air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria + the show’s (award-winning) journalism. The cost of the linear channel when savings are needed is considered too high. The BBC declined to comment before an announcement next week

– Amol Rajan (@amolrajan), January 22, 2020

The weekday program has been reporting on current events since 2015. Media figures, politicians and fans have expressed their disappointment with the cancellation, and many have contacted social media to question the decision.

When Derbyshire opened the show on Thursday, he seemed to speak to the reports himself and said, “We are still here to tell your stories and cover the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And you know what? We will not give up. “

So it looks like there is still hope for the Victoria Derbyshire Show.