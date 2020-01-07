Vote in Iraq, Hezbollah threat aimed at US troops in Mideast paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“The suicides that have forced Americans to leave our region in the past are still there and their numbers have increased,” said Nasrallah. It was not clear to which suicide attacks Nasrallah referred. But an attack in 1983 on an American naval barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, killed 241 US soldiers and led President Ronald Reagan to withdraw all US troops from the country.

“When American troops return in coffins, when they come vertically and return horizontally to the United States of America, then Trump and his government will know that they have lost the region and will lose the election,” Nasrallah said. He added that US citizens in the region should not be targeted because attacks on them would play in the hands of President Donald Trump.

Nasrallah spoke from an unknown location, and his speech was played on large screens in front of thousands of Shiite followers in southern Beirut, interrupted by hymns of “Death to America!” The comments were Nasrallah’s first since Soleimani’s murder.

The grim warning from Nasrallah came when the Iraqi parliament voted for a non-binding resolution calling for the expulsion of American troops from their country in a movement that could pave the way for a revival of the Islamic State Group.

The resolution calls on the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent troops more than four years ago to help combat IS extremists. The bill is subject to approval by the Iraqi government, but is supported by the departing prime minister.

Amid retaliation from Iran, the US-led military coalition in Iraq said it postponed the fight against IS militants on Sunday to focus on protecting its own troops and bases.

In a powerful speech before the legislators in Iraq’s parliament, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that after killing Soleimani, the government has two choices: end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq or limit their mission to training Iraqi troops. He called for “urgent measures” to remove foreign troops – including the estimated 5,200 US troops.

Asked shortly before the parliamentary vote whether the US would comply with a request from the Iraqi government to leave US troops, US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo would not respond immediately, saying that the US was monitoring the situation.

But the added: “It is the United States willing to help the Iraqi people get what it deserves and to continue our mission there to eliminate terrorism from ISIS and others in the region,” using an alternative acronym for the Islamic State.

Abdul-Mahdi resigned last year in response to the anti-government protests that flooded Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces. Political factions were unable to reach an agreement on a new prime minister and Abdul-Mahdi continued as a guardian. Experts say that such a government is not legally competent to sign such a law.

US troops withdrew from Iraq in 2011, but returned in 2014 at the invitation of the government to help fight IS after it occupied vast areas in the north and west of the country, including Iraq’s second largest city, Mosul. A US-led coalition provided crucial air support when Iraqi forces, including Iran-backed militias, regrouped and expelled IS in a costly three-year campaign.

A withdrawal of US troops could paralyze the fight against the Islamic State and allow it to return. Soldiers affiliated with IS routinely commit attacks in northern and western Iraq and hide in rugged desert and mountainous areas. Iraqi troops rely on the US for logistics and weapons.

An American withdrawal could also enable Iran to deepen its influence in Iraq, a majority Shiite country like Iran.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, member of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, said on Fox News that the parliamentary vote is “a little worrying.”

“The Iranian government is actually trying to take over Iraq’s political system. Iran is bribing Iraqi politicians. For the Iraqi people, don’t allow your politicians to turn Iraq into a proxy for Iran,” the Republican in South Carolina said.

The majority of around 180 legislators who were present in Parliament voted in favor of the resolution on the removal of troops. It was supported by most Shiite MPs, who hold a majority of seats. Many Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers did not show up for the session, apparently because they are against the abolition of the deal.

The assassination of the most powerful General of Iran – a move that Abdul-Mahdi called a “political assassination” – marked a turning point in US Mideast policy by abolishing a conflict that had previously been a shadow war, and by the ability of the Pentagon to hold doubt troops in Iraq.

___

Mroue reported from Beirut.

Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press