Regarding the impeachment trial, Republican senators have been warned: if they go against Trump, they should be ready to reap the whirlwind. “Vote against the president and your head will be on a spike,” a source told Nancy Cordes of CBS News.

The report doesn’t say whether the threat came from Trump himself, the White House, or Republican leaders. There have been few signs of Republican senators breaking the ranks. All the procedural votes, which set the rules of the trial, fell to defeat according to the parties.

The tone of the report was taken up by White House director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland, who told reporters on Thursday: “I can’t wait for revenge.”

With new polls showing overwhelming public support for witnesses and documents to be authorized, the threat could target Republican senators such as Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Lamar Alexander ( Tenn.) Who have expressed their willingness to vote with the Democrats by allowing testimony.

But according to Politico, Republicans feel more confident that Alexander, although he is about to retire, will support the leadership in favor of the completion of the impeachment trial as soon as possible – which means that ‘he will probably vote no on the authorization of witnesses.

Yet Democrats still have hope. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC that he was “optimistic” that after another passionate speech by Adam Schiff, he would have convinced enough Republican senators to perhaps overthrow the president.

Schiff, during his speech Thursday night, called witness Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified during the congressional part of the impeachment process and implored Republican senators to do the right thing.

“Right here is supposed to count. This is what makes us the greatest nation on Earth. No Constitution can protect us if the law no longer matters. You know you cannot trust this president to do what is right for this country, ”said Schiff. “You can trust that he will do what is right for Donald Trump. He will do it now. He will do so for the next few months. He will do so in elections if he allows it. That is why, if you find him guilty, you have to find that he has to be fired. Because the law counts. Because the law counts. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost. “