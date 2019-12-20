Von Miller reaffirms his desire to be a Bronco for life

Loading...

September 29, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his 100th capture of his career at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller generated some rumors about his future status with the team after his 23-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A dejected Miller spoke about the frustrations of this season, "We've tried everything," he said. "We've tried everything on and off the soccer field. We've tried different coaches, with different players. I really don't know what's going on. If I did, I'd be the first to execute any plan to improve everything. I'm speechless."

It has been a difficult lap this season for the Broncos 5-9. This year was plagued with expectations after the Broncos renewed their coaching staff and added former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the mix.

While there have been some important points, most of this season has been full of frustration and shortcomings, especially for Miller. Miller has recorded only seven captures and has been limited in recent weeks for a persistent knee injury.

After winning consecutive games, things were improving for the Broncos, but the loss to Kansas City was a clear and obvious wake-up call about the state of the franchise.

"It has been the whole season, not only this season, but last season and the previous season," Miller said. "It's a gift and a curse to have been as successful as that and to experience the Super Bowl and all kinds of players and all kinds of games to be where we are now." I was born at that age, so that's what I know. "

"I don't want to make it look like I'm not part of the solution because I definitely want to be part of the solution to return to the golden days."

There have been rumors that the Broncos could try to change Miller this offseason, and there was even the possibility that Miller could request a change for himself. His comments after the last defeat of the Broncos only added fuel to that fire.

That said, Miller clarified his feelings about the organization and doubled his desire to remain in Denver throughout his career.

"I said it earlier in the week," Miller said. "I'm tied to the Denver Broncos. It's a professional sport, and we all know that things can change to hear that, but for me, in my mind, it's a marriage that I don't want to divorce in the short term."

Despite its difficulties, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Broncos this season. While 2019 has been difficult, Miller remains optimistic about the future of the franchise and believes that the team is heading in the right direction.

"We are definitely moving forward," Miller said. "In other years, it was just that I was optimistic and expected, but the reality is that we have a good team: to unite around Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton and who knows what types of players (they will get) in the offseason." We are only one or two players away, one or two plays and one or two games away from where we should be. "

Regardless of his difficulties this season, Miller remains the face of the franchise in the future.

Miller, now 30, is entering the last stage of his career and longs to be the center of attention again after falling after the Broncos Super Bowl victory.

Miller is committed to making the Broncos advance and is prepared to be with Denver in the long term while the team seeks to return to its championship form.