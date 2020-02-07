Volvo continues to do this

Photo: Volvo

Volvo, founded 93 years ago in April, wobbled in the final days of Ford’s ownership in 2010 for a surprising turnaround under Geely. These days things are better than ever.

Volvo opened its first American plant in South Carolina a year and a half ago, a sign of its growing ambitions and a sign of how far it has come since the days of the 2008 recession when Ford was so eager to release it. It has come from making well-built SUVs, mostly SUVs that rest just below those that Mercedes and BMW make in terms of price and luxury, but SUVs that don’t feel like they do. In other words, Volvo is what Mazda thinks it is but it isn’t.

They all have rewarded Volvo nicely. The results for the fourth quarter and the full year, reported Thursday, also reflected so much per Reuters.

The automaker, who bought the Chinese Geely from Ford in 2010, said operating profit was 5.29 billion Swedish kroner ($ 551.7 million), while sales increased 8.4 percent to 79.2 billion kroner ($ 8.3 billion).

Volvo’s sales increased by almost 10 percent in 2019 – with growth of 23 percent in the fourth quarter alone – as an increase in China and the United States and strong demand for a line of cross-overs, the best-selling models , gave a boost.

The interesting thing about Volvo is that it earns money by selling … not many cars, or at least not as many as its rivals. It sold 705,452 cars in 2019 worldwide, or about a third of what BMW and Mercedes did. The biggest lesson from the revival is that if you buy a company that employs a bunch of smart people who are already doing a good job, you might leave them alone.

From a Bloomberg story from 2018:

As the most developed piece of (Geely Chairman Li Shufu) vision, Volvo offers the clearest indication of how he could achieve this. “He gave us balls again,” says Lex Kerssemakers, a top Volvo manager under both Ford and Geely. “It is not that they came with a bag of money; actually the opposite. Volvo’s full turnaround time was financed by Volvo’s cash flow. They left us alone and had the patience as an investor not to accept our money, but to reinvest in a new product portfolio. We were almost dead in 2010. And now we are here. “

