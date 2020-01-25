Volvo confirms Electric XC90 as online ordering for Electric XC40 begins

Picture: Volvo

The market for electric SUVs is getting tighter as Volvo confirms an already announced electric variant of the upcoming third generation XC90. The company also reports “strong early consumer demand” for its electric XC40, in which “several thousand” people are depositing $ 1,000.

“Multiple” is a fairly wide range, and repayable deposits are sometimes not the best indicators of demand, but the XC40 is a pretty great compact SUV with an ingenious interior, so Volvo may have had some success with the electrified version.

The XC40 Recharge is expected to begin production and delivery later this year. It has a twin-engine drive train that produces around 400 hp. The battery capacity is 78 kWh, which should be good for just over 200 miles. No official prices, but estimates are around $ 55,000.

Volvo plans to launch a new EV each year through 2025, including the XC90, which will be available in late 2022. The mid-size SUV is manufactured at the company’s South Carolina facility. A few weeks ago, Volvo announced that it would build a battery plant next to the plant to supply future electric vehicles.

Volvo’s electrical strategy is to offer electrical variants of vehicles that are also sold with combustion engines and to leave the fully electrical platforms to its sister company Polestar. The Polestar 2 will go on sale this year.