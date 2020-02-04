Volunteers asked for Christmas trees to sink to improve the fishing habitats in Wyoming

(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo – A varied topology at the bottom of a lake or river provides a good habitat for fish.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department are planning to use Christmas trees to improve the structure of the bottom of Ocean Lake, northwest of Riverton. They are looking for volunteers to help with their efforts on Saturday, February 8.

“The project offers the opportunity to recycle Christmas trees and at the same time improve the structure of the lake,” says Game and Fish. “At Ocean Lake, volunteers and employees will string the trees together and attach concrete blocks to weigh them down.”

“When the ice melts in the spring, the weighted trees will sink and provide structure for fish. The resulting formation creates the domestic equivalent of an artificial reef. “

For the project, Game and Fish cooperates with Fremont County Solid Waste and North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.

“According to Fisheries Biologist Paul Gerrity:” Over the years, volunteers have been essential to the success of this project. There have been many years that we would not have ended without their help. We would like volunteers to come out, enjoy the day, take the family and help increase the fish habitat at Ocean Lake. “”

People interested in volunteering should meet at 9 a.m. on the boat that lands at the Long Point of Ocean Lake. Volunteers are asked to bring nippers, work gloves and warm clothing.

“Volunteers are welcome to appear for part of the time, and the project should be finished by the early afternoon,” says Game and Fish. “For more information, call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.”

“And thanks to all other partners: Wyoming Demolition (Sheridan) US Forest Service (Washakie Ranger District in Lander), General Shale (Casper) and Drake’s Landscaping (Mills) for donating concrete blocks and Geotec (Mills) for donating wire and Brian Woodward (Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper). “