Volunteer program at Emerson Hospital helps patients with dementia

Denise Gilbert said a meaningful connection begins with a simple gesture.

"We bring a smile, we receive a smile," he said. "Then we take it from there."

Gilbert is one of the dementia friends of Emerson Hospital. She has been a volunteer at the Concord hospital for six years, but the dementia friends program is new.

Occupational therapist Megan Cederholm directs the training of volunteers for the program. She said she was inspired, in part, by a state requirement that will take effect next year.

"All hospitals should be friendly with dementia in 2021, but we are really trying to start early," said Cederholm.

Cederholm explained that hospital stays can be especially difficult for dementia patients who can be confused, scared and sometimes agitated.

"When you take someone with dementia from their family environment, you are interrupting their routine. You are taking them to an unknown place," he said.

Gilbert said she tries to meet the patients right where they are.

"If they are in their childhood home, me too," he said. "I am listening to you, and I am listening to you, and if you are talking about your family, then I can practically see that."

Nurse Justine Chenelle said volunteers from dementia partners have a big impact.

"Patients can see that they are more relaxed, less distressed, comfortable," Chenelle said. "The family gives them a sense of relief knowing that their loved one is not alone when they cannot be with them." ".

Gilbert said he believes volunteering is very rewarding.

"It's gratifying to the point that when I leave the hospital, there is a smile from ear to ear on my face," he said.

Volunteers of dementia friends are summoned when necessary. A nurse, doctor or family member can make the request.

You can find more information about volunteering at Emerson Hospital here.

