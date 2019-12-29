Volunteer Firefighters Fighting Australia Flash To Get Compensation – National

Loading...

The Australian government announced on Sunday that it will compensate volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales as the country's intense bushfire season continues.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said payments of up to AUS $ 6,000 would be available to eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season.

"I know that our NSW volunteer firefighters have a hard time, especially in rural and regional areas," Morrison said in a statement.

"The early and sustained nature of this fire season has created a reputation that goes beyond what is typical of our volunteer firefighters."

The conservative leader previously said that compensation for volunteers is not a priority, but he is under increasing political pressure as the widespread fires continue to burn.

On Tuesday, he announced that government employees could receive additional paid volunteer leave.

While there are different rules in Australia's states, volunteers tend to negotiate their free time directly with their employer.

Since September, bushfires in five states have destroyed more than 4 million hectares, and eight deaths have been linked to the flames.

During Christmas week, the cooler conditions in many regions helped contain flames, but in the last days of 2019, the risk of fire increased in parts of the country.

On Sunday, organizers of a major music festival in the state of Victoria canceled the event due to the extreme weather conditions expected on Monday.

"After consulting local and regional fire protection authorities and other actors in an emergency, it is clear that we have no other option," the organizers wrote on Facebook.

The event was to last until New Year's Eve and around 9,000 people were already there when the announcement was made.

A fire ban applies to all of Victoria on Monday, as high temperatures and strong winds pose an "extreme" fire risk for most of the state.

