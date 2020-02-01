Volumes focus on member changes in long-term statements

(Photo via Twitter)

volumes released singer Gus Farias in December and now the band has also said goodbye to his brother and guitarist Diego Farias while returning former singer Michael Barr.

The band made a long statement on their social media accounts and explained the decision shortly after they released a new song, “holywater.”

Read more: My Chemical Romance sold out throughout North American tour in less than 6 hours

The band starts the statement by saying that they “have to do some explanation” before they understand the details of the changes.

“As many of you now know, Gus and Diego Farias are no longer with Volumes and Michael Barr is now fully back with us. We want to give you one explanation to answer some of your questions and set the record straight, so here it is. “

They continue by explaining that Diego has not been fired or kicked out of the band. Due to his growing work as a producer, he simply lost “the desire to tour” and could no longer spend his time writing with them.

“The situation of Gus in the band was a bit more complicated, and we told him that we wanted to divorce a few weeks ago. We don’t think it is necessary to give full details about how we came to this decision. frankly no different than a relationship that you have had for more than ten years with someone on a very personal level and decides that things are simply no longer compatible.That is all there is / was Gus likes to work on his project as Yung Yogi and he will continue to kill the game. “

The band recognizes the couple’s contributions over the years and wishes them the best. They go further by tackling Barr’s return to singing and discussing the creation of “Holywater”.

Volumes also note that “Max is not the full-time guitarist for Volumes, but he will continue to work and write with the band. A traveling guitarist will be with us on all dates for the time being. We are not currently looking for auditions or have sent people demos to us. We will pick out permanent guitarists if it happens organically. “

You can see the entire message below.

pic.twitter.com/74b0tzyyEs

– Volumes (@ Volumesband) January 31, 2020

You can also view “Holywater” in the player below if you haven’t heard it yet.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anwp04pZH_0 (/ embed)

What do you think of Volumes Michael Barr getting back into the band and saying goodbye to Gus and Diego Farias? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before they blew up

Alkaline Trio, 2000