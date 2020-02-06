Volumes are about the death of former guitarist Diego Farias

(Photo courtesy of Volumes)

Earlier today, news broke the news volumes guitarist Diego Farias died at the age of 27. The information was first shared by his brother and fellow former bandmate Gus Farias.

Now Volumes have confirmed the news and shared their own statement about the death of the musician.

“We are absolutely destroyed by the tragic death of Diego Farias. We try to tackle and process this because it all seems so unreal. We send our love and thoughts to his brothers Gus and Andres, his mother and father, and his very extended family.

“As we collect our thoughts, we will be able to convey them more, but for now … we love you Diego, rest in power. -Volumes ”

AltPress handed out the members of the scene to share their memories of Diego. The band had played Warped Tour over the years including 2013, 2014 and 2016 and founder Kevin Lyman reminded me of interaction with Diego on the road.

“I often had Volumes on tour and got to know them pretty well,” says Lyman. “Diego and I have leaned back a few times, but have always found a common basis. We are losing too much, too fast. “

The living word frontman Telle Smith also crossed paths with Diego, who had recruited Volumes as support in 2016.

“One of my favorite things about Diego was his overall attitude,” Smith begins. “95% of his entire life as I know it, he constantly smiled or laughed. At times when Volumes had problems with something – what every band does – he would just sit down, drink a beer and put his arm around you and say, “Well, nothing for me to do!”

“Every situation that occurred, he was always calm and collected and didn’t make small things a big deal. And I think that’s a gift that not many people have. He disappeared way too quickly and he left a huge impact. There is no guitarist or bandmate who has toured with him who has not realized that he was one of the best guitarists we would ever tour with. “

Our thoughts are with all relatives and friends of Diego right now.

More about Diego Farias and Volumes

As one of the founders of Volumes, Diego has been with the band since they started in 2009. Diego left the band less than a week ago, shortly after his brother Gus, as the band detailed in a long statement on January 31.

Gus Farias acknowledged that his brother died on February 6 just after 5 PM ET.

Gus also posted photos on his younger brother’s Instagram.

LOVE YOU ❤️ RIP LITTLE BROTHER YOU LIVE THROUGH ME.

(Photo via Instagram) Drummer Nick Ursich from Volumes also tweeted: “This can’t be real.”

This can’t be real.

Several others also tweeted as a reminder. Many of them come from those who have shared the time with Diego, either on tour or in some other way. One includes former Woe me singer Hance Alligood.

Very sad to hear about the death of Diego Farias. The times we toured together, he always met me with a smile and a hug. Such a talented man, and I am grateful that I knew him.

Rest In Piece, Diego.

Josh Smith from Northlane acknowledged his death.

Rest in power Diego, we will miss your damn man ❤️

Just as issuesDrummer Josh Manuel and their bass player Skyler Acord.

RIP Diego. Thankful for the time we spent together. Always so encouraging and friendly. Heartbroken. All my love goes out to the Volumes and Farias families ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/ILaPoYtvo4

I’m in shock, man. RIP Diego. And all the love for @RealYungYogi, I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Such an inspiring musician and great friend.

Attila frontman Fronz shared memories of Diego and wrote: “@PRODBYYAYGO

was a really good soul. My favorite memory was when I spent 4 days in his house recording new Bone Crew. He was very determined to get in shape and to be healthier, so that he would let me run through LA for 4 miles with him every day. 😢💔 “

. @ PRODBYYAYGO was a genuinely good soul. My favorite memory was when I spent 4 days in his house recording new Bone Crew. He was very determined to get in shape and to be healthier, so that he would let me run through LA for 4 miles with him every day. 😢💔

Volumes released a statement last week about their recent member changes, explaining that Gus and Diego are no longer in the band and singer Michael Barr has returned.

“As many of you now know, Gus and Diego Farias are no longer with Volumes and Michael Barr is now fully back with us. We want to give you one explanation to answer some of your questions and set the record straight, so here it is. “

They continue by explaining that Diego has not been fired or kicked out of the band. Due to his growing work as a producer, he simply lost “the desire to tour” and could no longer spend time writing with them.

With Barr back on vocals, Volumes are currently touring with Crown the empire in Southeast Asia, which started on January 25. Prior to this point, the band Rock USA played with both Diego and Gus. You can watch a video below.

The band will join Born Of Osiris for a UK / Europe run in March before returning to the US for the Vengeance tour with Attila.

