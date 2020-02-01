Volkswagen has just started the ID R and electric racing

Image: VW

The Volkswagen ID R has set records at Pikes Peak, Goodwood, Nurburgring and Tianmen Mountain, and the company is not going to slow down. The company will return the ID R to Goodwood to try to beat its own record. But for that it goes to the Sonoma Speed ​​Festival to try to break the record of the circuit in California. The current record was set by a Mercedes Formula 1 car driven by Esteban Gutierrez.

This weekend the ID R will be at the GP Ice Race Event in Austria. It is not racing, but part of a showcase of vehicles that the company has there. That is ice racing like in frozen water, not ICE racing like in a combustion engine. Volkswagen forces clarification with the ID R and another concept: an electric four-wheel drive Golf R. VW motorsport boss Sven Smeets calls it “a look at the future.”

The ID R hillclimb car that VW used to set records at Pikes Peak and the Nürburgring is powered by a twin-engine 671 hp powertrain that was developed in a Golf TCR. Autocar speculates that the Golf R ice racing is an updated version of that car.

The company has previously committed to go completely electric with its motorsport projects. VW is focusing on its ID cars for its electrification efforts and will support electric motor sports with its CBG chassis, so it is unlikely that an electric racing wave in particular has plans for VW in the future. The internal name for the project was eR1. According to VW R-boss Jost Capito: “If we call it 1, there will be a 2.” An R version of the electric ID 3 is planned for 2024. A second generation of the ID R vehicle is also in the making, according to Sven Smeets, who heads VW motorsport.

Actual racing cars are always better than demonstration vehicles, but the record ID of VW and the clear shift of the ICE to electric racing have really boosted me about the future.

