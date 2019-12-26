Volkswagen devised a friendly robot to charge your car

Loading...

I am in favor of the automakers who really explore new, novel or, let's be honest, even frankly strange ideas, so I will say that I support Volkswagen's latest effort here, even if it is a kind of more limited version of An idea that I suggested more than two years ago. It's a robot that can come to your EV to charge it, and it has a face that reminds me a little of those floating robots in that strange Disney Black Hole movie.

The robotic system seems to consist of two main components: a mobile battery and a robot that handles the real location of the car, transports the battery and physically connects and disconnects the car's charging cable.

Here, you can see it in action in this video produced by VW:

Note the friendly face of the robot and the big eyes (probably fake, shown on an LCD screen). They are what reminded me of this:

I am not suggesting that this is something negative, just something that came to mind, and I felt that you had the right to be informed.

However, conceptually, I guess this looks more like one of the Star Wars GNK droids.

While I believe that any system that facilitates the process of charging an EV is a good thing, in general. Due to the considerable amount of time it takes to charge an electric car, it makes sense to charge it at any time you can, and an automated system that can operate in an infrastructure that otherwise lacks charging options makes a lot of sense.

Of course, the VW system is not exactly that. The animation shows a parking garage with equipment installed to house and charge a bank of mobile batteries and robot assistants. I'm not sure if any of that would be more profitable than simply connecting a set of specific EV charging points. Well, I may not be sure, but I have a strong suspicion that just connecting some EV charging points would be much, much cheaper.

For this system to make sense, it needs to be much more mobile and able to reach cars in places with zero EV charging support. You know, something like this:

Of course, the more you think about this, the more I think it would be a smarter solution for car manufacturers to agree on a universal charging port that would be located at the bottom of the car, and very low-powered mobile skateboard-type battery packs. autonomously under the car to charge it.

Of course, that kind of configuration leaves less room for a cute robot face, but I suppose you could see The Black Hole again if you really need that kind of solution.

