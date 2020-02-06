Volkswagen develops faster version of Rekord ID.R

An even faster version of the all-electric VW ID.R is being developed by the German brand Evo.

An Autocar report says that the design and technical specifications for the new ID.R Evo are still being finalized and VW is considering returning to the Nürburgring with the new car. It is claimed that the current ID.R’s maximum speed that ran through the Green Hell was limited to ensure that the battery could last a full lap.

VW Motorsport Director Sven Smeets pointed out the racer and said it would go far beyond what the ID.R could do. “In the past eight months, electromobility has made such a leap that we can cope with a bigger and better electric competition car,” he said.

The details of the ID.R Evo are still limited, although it can be assumed that it generates more downforce, delivers more power and supports a battery with an improved range. It also remains to be seen whether it will be built from scratch or instead based on the current ID.R. In any case, it should go quickly.

The current VW ID.R has a number of impressive records on its CV. Above all, it holds the absolute record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the EV record at the Nürburgring, the absolute record at the Goodwood Hill Climb and the record on China’s Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road.

The company has already committed to bring the current car to Sonoma Raceway in California and plans to improve its Goodwood record while development of the ID.R Evo is complete.