Voices of Barcelona: Saul Niguez, Samuel Umtiti, Inaki Pena and Lautaro

Today’s rumors begin with the hunt for Barcelona for new offensive reinforcements and with a report that believes Lionel Messi wants Neymar on Lautaro Martinez.

Cadena SER reports that sources from the Catalan giants have made it clear that the Barcelona captain prefers his former teammate to the Inter striker.

Lautaro is said to be very eager to play with Messi, but the coronavirus pandemic means that it is now difficult to predict what will happen in the transfer market.

Sport is still talking about the future of Philippe Coutinho. The latest report suggests that Premier League teams Everton and Leicester are passionate about the Brazilian.

The Toffe would be happy to bring Coutinho back to Merseyside with an initial loan with a mandatory purchase option.

However, Leicester is also said to be in conflict. Manager Brendan Rodgers, who signed Coutinho for Liverpool, has already been in touch to talk about a move.

The sport also brings news that Napoli appears to have joined the game to land Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the summer.

The Serie A team was on the phone to talk about the current situation of French at Camp Nou and to know that Barca wanted to sell.

However, an agreement could prove difficult for Gennaro Gattuso’s part, given that Umtiti is happy with Barca and his wage demands could prove too high.

Al Mundo Deportivo is said that Barcelona will not exercise their first refusal option on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spanish champions have ruled out making a move for the 25-year-old who is attracting the interest of Premier League clubs.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both cited and reported by Atletico for Saul’s 150 million euro release clause.

Thursday also the goalkeeper of Barcelona B, Inaki Pena, finds his name in the columns of the gossip.

The 21-year-old is targeted by Real Zaragoza who has already asked for his availability, according to El Periódico de Aragón.

Barcelona may be willing to listen to offers for the young man, particularly if he allows him to secure regular minutes away from the boat.

And finally we end with the news that the Sevilla players have decided that bringing Ivan Rakitic back to the club would be a good idea.

The midfielder is said to be excited about a return to his former club and would have received a warm welcome at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, according to ABC.

Yet it is not yet clear whether Rakitic will return to his former home, with Juventus, also Napoli and Atlético Madrid who say they are interested.