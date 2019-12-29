Vodafone signs Nokia for 5G, Huawei sites will be reduced

Loading...

One of the complications for telecom companies has been the Australian government's ban on Chinese suppliers from participating in local 5G deployments for security reasons. This includes the world's largest supplier of technology equipment Huawei, whose kit has been used for years by Vodafone, Optus and TPG Telecom.

China complained to the World Trade Organization in July that the Australian ban on technology equipment giant based in Shenzhen, Huawei, of the local deployment of 5G 39; was extended beyond new networks and into existing 4G sites.

Mr. Berroeta confirmed that there would be no "cross systems" between Nokia and Huawei on the sites where 5G would be installed.

"The deployment will be based on where we see increased demand for capacity and speeds, which is mainly metropolitan … As we implement 5G, we will move from Huawei products to Nokia", a- he declared.

"What is clear is that at one point we were ahead of the rollout of 5G and the government’s decision to ban Huawei has definitely taken us back 12 months. We have to catch up, "he said.

Initially, some telecommunications operators had planned for 5G to be connected to 4G services rather than creating new systems from scratch.

Parramatta is the first to be able to use Vodafone's 5G network. Credit: Quentin Jones

"The advantage we have is that the penetration of 5G devices is still limited and that it will be for the rest of 2020," said Mr. Berroeta.

However, he said that launching the iPhone 5G later in 2020 would likely mean more customers would like network connectivity. The multi-year agreement allows Vodafone to increase or decrease its 5G deployment as needed.

Vodafone is still awaiting a final court decision on whether the mobile provider can merge with the fixed operator TPG, which has prepared plans for the country's fourth largest mobile network following the ban from Huawei.

"The resolution will be in February. We are really looking forward to a positive outcome so that we can really focus on our projects in the market [and] building 5G faster for our customers," said Mr. Berroeta.

Jennifer Duke is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

