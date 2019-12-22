Vocus resolves collective shareholder action for AU $ 35 million

Loading...

Vocus informed the ASX on Monday morning before Christmas that it had settled a class action lawsuit filed against it in April.

The company said the agreement has no admission of responsibility and is subject to approval by the Federal Court.

"The amount of the agreement is AU $ 35 million, including interest and costs," the company said.

"Vocus will contribute AU $ 3.5 million to the agreement, which will be reported as a significant element below the underlying EBITDA. The rest of the agreement is fully insured."

Silenced for the first time in September 2017, the action focused on two accusations related to its financial orientation during 2016-2017: that "Vocus participated in deceptive and misleading conduct because it had no reasonable grounds for the original orientation of the 2017 fiscal year issued in November 2016 "; and that the telecommunications company "breached its obligations of continuous disclosure by not revealing that it would not reach the orientation for fiscal year 2017".

The action was filed by the law firm Slater and Gordon and the shareholder claims management partner and financing service provider Investor Claim Partner.

Vocus said Monday that the agreement was in the best interest of the shareholders.

In July, the company divided its operations into three divisions, after two potential buyers moved away from acquiring the telecommunications company a month earlier. The three parts are Vocus Network Services, Vocus New Zealand and Vocus Retail.

For the results of its full year announced in August, Vocus Group maintained stable revenues since its profitability fell during the year. The company obtained a steady income of 1.9 billion Australian dollars, since its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 3% to AU $ 349 million, which resulted in a 19% reduction in EBIT to AU $ 106 million, and a 44% reduction in net income to AU $ 34 million.

