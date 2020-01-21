VMware acquires Nyansa for AI-based network analyzes

VMware announced on Tuesday that it plans to acquire Nyansa, a Palo Alto, California-based company that offers AI-based network analysis. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of VMware’s FY2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VMware plans to combine Nyansa Voyance, the AIOps platform for network analysis and IoT security, with VeloCloud’s VMware SD-WAN. The combination should help VMware to further expand its portfolio to the company’s campus and branch offices, by adding software-defined capabilities on Wi-Fi and LAN devices. Users can get comprehensive data about network traffic and application performance.

“The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and problem-solving capabilities for LAN / WAN implementations within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution,” said Sanjay Uppal, VP and GM of VMware’s VeloCloud Business Unit, in a statement. “Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of today’s shortcomings in vendor-specific solutions.”

Founded six years ago, Nyansa is currently analyzing user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices on thousands of customer sites, VMware said. Nyansa’s customers include Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport and Stanford University.

“Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture,” said Nyansa CEO Abe Ankumah in a statement. “After completing the acquisition, we will continue to improve our AI-driven multi-vendor network analysis platform and double our user experience and operational security for IoT.”