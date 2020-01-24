VLC beta update brings image-in-image to Chrome OS

Regardless of whether you use a desktop or mobile device, VLC is one of the best free video players on the market. Today, a beta update for VLC for Android has brought support for the new picture-in-picture video player from Chrome OS.

Last year, Chrome OS, starting with version 78, was given the option to support the picture-in-picture mode of Android apps such as YouTube, so that their content is displayed in the corner over the rest of your apps.

Today a new beta update for the VLC app has been rolled out and the changelog is clearly evoking new support for the Picture-in-Picture mode of Chrome OS. After I installed the update on my Chromebook, I was able to load a video very quickly and fix VLC in the corner of my screen.

If you want to use VLC’s picture-in-picture on Chrome OS, you must first sign up for Play Store beta updates. This can be done on the internet or directly from the Play Store listing of VLC. Then check if you have installed the latest beta update, currently version 3.2.7.

The next time you watch a video in VLC, simply open the meatball menu (three dots) and choose “Pop-up Player.” Your video now appears in the lower right corner and can be customized as required or dragged to suit your needs, just like the YouTube app’s picture-in-picture experience.

Interestingly, VLC also has a special Chrome OS app, available through the Chrome Web Store. The current Chrome OS-specific change to the Android app may be an indication of the development of Chrome OS by VLC that completely switches to the Android / Play Store version.

