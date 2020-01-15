Vladimir Putin's power play mixes the Cabinet but leaves him in charge

MOSCOW – In his annual State of the Nation address in the Russian Parliament on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the Russian people expect change, and that announced less than three hours later – described on the radio Kommersant FM as “Operation Successor” – seemed to throw a lot of cards in the air.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvev and the entire cabinet have resigned, leaving more than 140 million people wondering what political direction their country is about to take, whether it is finally more liberal or even more conservative. “Not everything was done,” said Putin after the announcement, praising the cabinet, “but” everything “never works.”

The political elite are cautious with their comments because few people know who will benefit from this major change. Predictions by Russian experts on the next PM have bounced from the most liberal candidates to the most conservative candidates.

So what does all of this really mean to resign?

Former MP Gennady Gudkov had one of the darkest predictions. “Now, officially, they are heading towards an immutable power, which would not respect any international law: tomorrow we will wake up in a dictatorship, like Turkmenistan with a national leader who will never be replaced,” said Gudkov. “Putin will play the role of prime minister and head of state, he will appoint judges.” All aspects of the national government will be in Putin’s hands without checks and balances, and the country will ignore external judgments. Major decisions from international courts are expected, including on the plane’s Malaysian airliner MH17 shot down over Ukraine in 2014, but “Russia will not obey the decisions”, said Gudkov.

Olga Bychkova, one of the main observers of the Moscow Echo radio, believes that not only the wars of Russia but also the political system of Russia will be hybrid now too. “Putin was unable to swap places with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for the second time in 2024, so now he is inventing a new scheme with weak particles for this transition period; one thing is clear, there will be no liberalization. ”

Before these surprise announcements in the middle of the afternoon, Putin had spoken to the Russian Parliament and the Russian people about the rise of the country – especially the military – on the international scene. And in the midst of all the talk of an upheaval in government, it is not at all clear when or if he will ever give up the role of commander-in-chief.

Putin spoke of the “unpredictable” situation in the Middle East, where Russia’s ambitions and presence are increasing every day. He stressed that Russia is not threatening anyone, that its objective is to call on the five main nuclear-weapon states to keep the peace: “It is necessary to show will, wisdom and courage” said Mr Putin about the situation in the region.

More than a little triumphalism could be heard in Putin’s tone as he addressed dozens of officials, including silver-haired bureaucrats, women and Orthodox and Muslim religious leaders: ” For the first time in the history of nuclear missiles, including the Soviet period, we are not trying to catch up. On the contrary, the main states of the world aim to create the weapons that Russia already possesses. ”

Putin added that Russia had produced enough weapons “for the decades to come”.

In his speech, Putin said he intended to change the state constitution, change the balance of power between the president and parliament, and hold a public referendum on the subject. The result: rampant speculation that, at the end of his current presidential term, he may seek to retain power as the country’s prime minister, which he did after his first two terms as president. After this break, he is now on his fourth.

“I was listening to the president’s speech today to ask who is going to solve all these problems,” said deputy parliamentarian Sergei Mironov in Kommersant, speculating that Aleksei Kudrin, a former finance minister, could be one of candidates for the post of Prime Minister.

In any case, the Kremlin will not weaken its grip on the political arena or reduce its defense programs.

At the NATO summit last month, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke of the military challenges in relations with Moscow: “We firmly believe in dialogue with Russia. We believe in arms control. We must avoid a new arms race – it is dangerous, especially with regard to nuclear weapons. ”

In other words, the threat of such a race seems close.

Russia realizes that after the collapse of the intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty a year ago, when the Trump administration pulled out, the world has paid particular attention to Russia’s ballistic missile programs – and Moscow is only too happy to show its ambitious weapons. Every day, the channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Zvezda, broadcasts military tests of the latest weapons as well as military training videos.

This week, according to Zvezda, the Russian military is providing air defense to Syria, while hundreds of civilians are leaving Idlib in Aleppo province. The Kremlin portrays Russia as a victorious peacemaker in the Middle East, a source of stability – a role that would be welcomed by millions of Russians, if only it were true.

In the past six years, Russia has been accused of committing war crimes and murder in Ukraine, Syria, the European Union and Africa, even as the Kremlin attempts to promote Russia as a predictable and reliable ally, unlike the United States. from Donald Trump.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers serve, some officially, others not, in post-Soviet countries. These include Tajikistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, the Middle East and Africa. But the Kremlin does not reveal a true picture of the price that Russia is paying in human lives for the ambitions of the Kremlin.

Independent military analyst Alexander Golts cites the result of a battle in eastern Ukraine in September 2014 that reportedly killed up to 200 Russian soldiers: “When hundreds of dead are counted overnight,” said Golts , “Putin withdrew immediately”.

Russia has not admitted its military presence in Ukraine, Libya, Sudan and the Central African Republic, but its mercenaries, widows of soldiers and friends speak to journalists about Wagner and other mercenaries fighting and dying abroad. That said, compared to American losses in military adventures since 2002 – with more than 4,200 American soldiers killed in Iraq – the cost to Russia of its interventions in Syria or Ukraine can still be counted in the hundreds.

“Recruitment is like hypnosis, I don’t remember how I signed the contract for Syria, I didn’t think so.”

– Oleg, 23, a Syrian war recruit who resigned

To recruit more soldiers for the Middle East, the Ministry of Defense is broadcasting propaganda films and inviting veterans to talk about their successes and their gains. “Recruitment is like hypnosis, I don’t remember how I signed the contract for Syria, I didn’t think straight,” Oleg, a 23-year-old events manager in Moscow, told The Daily Beast in a recent interview. It was used in Rostov-on-Don in 2018. The officers promised that it would make more than 500,000 rubles, or about $ 8,140. in four months without risking much. “The money seemed attractive, I suppose; but my grandfather, a retired officer, made me break the contract; I’m glad I didn’t go to Syria, ”said Oleg.

Families of mercenaries killed in Russia’s covert operations complain of unpaid compensation, but who can sue and in what court? According to the latest social surveys from the Levada Center for Sociological Studies, 39% of Russian citizens say that the justice system does not really deserve trust and 23% think that the courts are not at all trustworthy. As a result, Russia is the number one country in the world when it comes to the number of applications before the European Court of Human Rights. But Putin decided to close the window. “The requirements of international law and treaties, as well as the decisions of international bodies, can only apply to Russian territory if they do not entail restrictions on human rights and freedoms, and do not contradict our constitution, “he said, leaving it to his own government. to interpret what “human rights and freedom” means.

Many supporters of Putin have praised this thumb in the eye of international courts. “It is important that we do not ultimately obey international laws,” said Oscar-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov after Putin’s speech.

Obviously, many Russians are adopting the Putin model to govern the country: respect for the rights of the strongest.

“No one knows how to make an authoritarian country with a huge nuclear arsenal obey international law except to recognize its power,” Golts told The Daily Beast. And no one knows this better than Vladimir Putin.

