LONDON – Great Britain has sparked a diplomatic stalemate with Washington by requesting the extradition of an American woman accused of a traffic accident in which a British teenager died.

The British government said at the end of Friday that it had formally requested that Anne Sacoolas be sent to the UK to be charged with dangerous driving death. The US Department of Foreign Affairs called the request “very inappropriate” because it says Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of the crash.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas outside of RAF Croughton, a British military base in central England, used by American troops. Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at the base, claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US shortly thereafter.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomatic families are granted immunity from arrest or detention. However, British prosecutors argue that immunity does not apply to dependents of consular officers based outside London.

The van Dunn family urged Sacoolas to return and face British justice, and met with US President Donald Trump in Washington as part of their campaign.

Despite the cool American response, the Dunn family said the extradition request was a “huge step toward justice for Harry.”

The corresponding press