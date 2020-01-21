Vivint Smart Home makes its NYSE debut after a mega-merger

PROVO – Vivint Smart Home made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after the successful conclusion of a mega-merger announced last September.

The merger and the subsequent initial public offering have given Utah-born Vivint a pile of fresh capital, estimated before the deal closed at around $ 690 million.

Vivint has partnered with Mosaic Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which closed its doors last week. The merged companies do business under the name “Vivint Smart Home Inc.” and trade under the symbol VVNT. Mosaic is an investment entity created by a subsidiary of the Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group. Vivint described the transaction as “one of the largest US mergers (special purpose acquisition company) with an enterprise value of $ 4.2 billion, including additional equity of $ 488 million.

Vivint founder and CEO Todd Pedersen said the move strengthens the company’s position in a highly competitive market for smart home automation providers.

“Completing our merger with Mosaic and becoming a publicly traded company is an important step for Vivint,” said Pedersen in a statement. “With the new capital from this transaction, we will strengthen our balance sheet and continue to invest to support our mission to help families live easier and smarter with Vivint’s smart home platform.”

“As we begin our next chapter, Vivint is well positioned to achieve our goal of redefining the home experience.”

The company was founded in Provo by Pedersen, a former BYU student, who started out as an alarm company in 1999, but later evolved into the smart home market and changed its name to Vivint in 2011. In 2012, New York City private equity giant Blackstone Group acquired the business for $ 2 billion. In a Deseret News profile of the company in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that Blackstone was looking for a buyer for the company for a valuation of around $ 6 billion.

When news of the Mosaic deal came to light last year, Vivint Smart Home President Alex Dunn told Deseret News that the smart home industry is finally catching up with the company’s vision on how whose connected devices, home security and automated processes are likely to evolve.

“We are not only delighted with the (merger) transaction, but also with the way the industry is evolving,” said Dunn. “We had an early thesis, which was not widely accepted, that providing a true smart home experience went beyond just selling connected devices. This requires a vertically integrated system that offers the entire experience to the consumer. “

Dunn said that the approach taken by most companies in the smart home business is that consumers would buy the devices they wanted, install them, and find a way to manage what could add up to a dozen or more different items.

Vivint uses a variety of sensors, coupled with an artificial intelligence-based computerized control system, which can not only give homeowners the ability to control and monitor their home systems remotely, but the system can actually “learn” them. habits of its owners and make adjustments that, in Dunn’s words, “lighten some of the burden on owners and their families.” The system integrates with many third-party devices, including Amazon Echo, Google Home, Nest, Kwikset and others.

Vivint’s management team, led by Pedersen and Dunn, will continue to lead the combined company. David Maura, Executive President and CEO of Mosaic, will join the board of directors of the new company.

“In a market where it is difficult to find value, Vivint presents a unique opportunity to invest in the rapidly expanding home automation space,” Maura said in a statement. “Vivint’s smart home technology allows the customer to control the entire home from a single application, and its offering comes with a customer-focused approach to sales, installation and service. Unlike many competitors, Vivint owns its entire data stack, and the company has built a competitive divide by seamlessly merging the digital and physical worlds.

“I have made a significant personal investment in Vivint and look forward to serving on the board as Todd, Alex and the team lead the company in its next phase of growth and development.”