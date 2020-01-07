Vitamix vs. Ninja vs. Breville (and more)

Loading...

Mixers are not just for crushing ice and fruit. Find out how brands like Ninja, Breville and Hamilton Beach are competing against the top-class Vitamix.

BEST MIXER OFFERS:

Today’s lesson in adult cooking: Mixers are used in summer for more than frozen margins and in winter for collecting dust.

Hot soup without a stove, coffee without a coffee machine and whipped cream without a hand mixer are just a few of the tasks that these multitasking devices can handle. Much like the mystical instant pot replaces a frying pan or slow cooker, blenders can increase your food options tenfold without the clutter of multiple machines.

Why buy a new mixer?

In short: healthy habits made easier.

Sticking to smart eating habits isn’t easy, especially when preparing a tofu and quinoa bake with a kale salad takes so much longer than ordering Uber Eats. Blenders make it easier to achieve this nutritional goal by squeezing them in a 30-second meal replacement. With thousands of online recipes, you are sure to find a balanced combination of vegetables and fruits that, surprisingly, you are actually looking forward to. Smoothies are also an easy way to absorb CBD oil.

If you have a habit of buying these drinks from a smoothie or juice bar, you can save yourself some serious change with a blender. Let’s say you buy green juice every day at Pressed Juicery (skip the weekends) – for $ 6.50 each, you spend about $ 33 a week and $ 130 a month. Even a $ 500 blender would pay for itself in a few months.

You can also closely monitor portion size, avoid dietary restrictions such as dairy or gluten, and track macronutrients to meet diet goals. Smoothies always seem to be a healthy option, but walking alone with fruits or vegetables isn’t the way to go. Really healthy drinks with a balanced ratio of vegetables, fruits, protein and fat. Nutritionists recommend adding nut butter, chia, flax, or sesame to fill you up so you don’t have to go back the second breakfast later.

How does a Vitamix differ from a personal blender for $ 30?

The Vitamix Professional Series 750 is our first choice for the best mixer – but how can you compare simpler options?

Finding the perfect consistency is not just a push of a button and walking. To prepare anything other than smoothies, a blender with more than two mixing speeds is required to separate thick butter from thin liquids. Built-in programs designed for specific recipes also help improve texture and avoid chunks that shouldn’t have chunks.

Most machines can handle fruit, ice cream, and leafy greens, but you’ll probably want a motor with more than 500 watts that processes chewy ingredients like nuts, creamy dips, and frozen desserts. (Some listings mention peak power, which is essentially the initial torque that sets the blades in motion. This maximum power only applies to a short boost when the mixer is on, and power is a better measure of the strength that the Mixer keeps mixing over time.)

Mixers are definitely one of the more expensive devices you will buy in your adult life, but the first-class devices are durable and should have a lifespan of at least 10 years.

So what are the best blenders to buy for 2019?

We are so glad that you asked. Read on to discover our selection of the best blenders you can currently buy. (And if you’re in the market for a Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, or Prime Day deal, be sure to keep an eye on these models.) Remember to press the gray arrow around each card to expand and read our detailed take on each of the products listed. We make a smoothie.

Five pre-programmed settings • Efficiency through the Vitamix name alone • Motor for chopping vegetables

When you’re tired of shopping, the Vitamix 750 has the power and automation that you can’t control incorrectly.

Vitamix Professional Series 750

This classic Vitamix destroys fruits and nuts and has default settings for almost everything.

Power:

1,560 watts

Container size:

64 ounces

Automated settings:

Smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purees, self-cleaning

App connected:

No

Of course, a Vitamix starts from the list. A 2016 Consumer Reports study found that it was worth it: According to 30,000 respondents, Vitamix mixers have the lowest problem rate (6%) compared to big names like Breville and Blendtec (15% and 16 %). Vitamix also achieved the highest satisfaction with reliability, reaching almost perfect 96%. So yes, they are good.

Find out now which of the over 10 Vitamix models best suits your requirements. The Vitamix Professional Series 750 appears in almost every list of the “best mixers” and it is not difficult to understand why: With a powerful 1,560 watt motor and five pre-programmed settings, it is one of the most powerful and uncomplicated machines there. Hard vegetables and nuts cannot be compared with this machine – the 750 destroys them.

While cheaper mixers offer two mixing speeds and you can get started on your own, the automated settings of the Vitamix 750 (smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purees, self-cleaning) prevent mistakes – and ensure that your peanut butter doesn’t make mistakes won’t become one peanut butter milkshake. The price is high, but worth every penny.

Doubles as a food processor • Extremely reasonable price • Extra large jug

This ninja mixer is a powerful food processor for dough and tough textures at the same time, but you’ll hear it.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770)

Extend to pizza or biscuit dough with this food processing bowl – just ignore the sounds.

Power:

1,500 watts

Pitcher Size:

72 ounces

Automated settings:

dough, mix, mash, serve once

App connected:

No

We love a device that is something else. (This is why we are so obsessed with the Instant Pot.) The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is officially a blender and a really powerful system, but it has a separate bowl for processing food to take more labor-intensive steps like mixing cookies or pizza to carry out dough. (Two pounds of dough in 30 seconds to be exact.)

While most premium mixers reach the maximum with a 64-ounce blender jar, this ninja uses a 72-ounce XL jug. Even if that is filled to the brim, Ninja with 1550 watts and Total Crushing Technology has no problem pulverizing ice, frozen fruit or stubborn green. The 8-cup bowl for food processing is also a clutch for preparing creamy dips, chopping salsas and other unique textures.

If you have two devices in one device, you can save a lot of space in your kitchen or expand the possibilities for recipes. This is an ideal option for families. Oh, except for newborns or light sleepers – reviews say it doesn’t matter shit regardless of the setting.

As with the other Ninja Mega Kitchen System models, the only difference is the additional accessories. This (the BL770) has nothing extra with it. The BL771 comes with some spare bowls, and the BL772 has an additional single serving cup with a lid.

Detects the thickness and adjusts the speed automatically. • Digital interface • 10-year guarantee • Includes blend-n-go cup

Calphalon exceeds mid-range expectations with self-adjusting speeds and an on-screen timer.

Calphalon auto-speed mixer

Beginners and experts alike will appreciate the automatic speed adjustment, screen and long warranty.

Power:

1,100 watts

Container size:

67.6 ounces

Automated settings:

Smoothie, dip, milkshake, frozen drink

App connected:

No

Good looking and smart? This is the blender that you want to bring home to your parents. Calphalon wins across the board in kitchenware, but the Auto Speed ​​Mixer is one of his most popular creations. Its powerful 1,100-watt motor will attract experienced gourmets who want to do more than just make smoothies, while the self-adjusting speed and screen interface reduce the intimidation factor for newbies.

Instead of guessing the best setting for your recipe, this mixer detects the thickness of the mixture and automatically applies the appropriate amount of power. (Why doesn’t everyone do that?) If you need even less time, you can use the impulse function to prepare and chop food. With the reverse pulse function, the ingredients are pulled down to avoid jams. If you prefer more control, you can set the speed yourself with four presets.

We know what’s inside what matters, but Calphalon has found a way to highlight a stainless steel mixer in a sea of ​​stainless steel mixers. An elegant digital screen adorns the user interface and displays a countdown timer – something that most Vitamix mixers don’t even have. This blender should be much more expensive than it is, but we are not complaining.

Weighs and logs nutrients • Super powerful for its size • Hundreds of recipes in the app

App could be more intuitive • Smoothies only

Achieve a healthy balance between carbohydrates, fat, protein and much more with this intelligent scale and app.

NutriBullet Balance

Track fitness goals and nutritional information with the Bluetooth Smart Scale and Balance app.

Power:

1,200 watts

Container size:

32 ounces

Automated settings:

none

App connected:

Yes

Just because fruit smoothies have fruit doesn’t mean they are healthy. Many chain smoothie restaurants add artificial fruit syrups to their drinks, and most of their customers are unlikely to notice that they only consumed a McDonald’s meal with crappy ingredients. (Smoothie King “The Hulk” strawberry smoothie is said to have almost 2,000 calories.)

NutriBullet’s smart scales and balance app measure and log exactly what’s going on in your mix so you can make healthier decisions and avoid fraudsters. Regardless of whether it is a preparation that you bring with you or one of the hundreds of recipes from the app, the integrated scales and the nutritional sensor, they spit back calories, fat, carbohydrates, sugar, protein and more.

This data is logged to help you achieve your diet or fitness goals, and can even be synced with your phone’s health app. It comes closest to a personal nutritionist.

NutriBullets are known to be thin and easy to store (you know, spherical), but the balance produces 1200 watts. With more power than some mixers that are twice the size, it is possible to give the perfect puree every time without random swimmers. Simply press the mix button, replace the blade with a to-go lid, and you’re ready to go with an Instagram-worthy smoothie.

Touchscreen • Comfortable on foot • Motor adapts to the container size

It is not intended for simple drinks, but for a full program and gourmet recipes it is absolutely digital.

Vitamix A3500

Walk-away convenience and touchscreen change lives, but iPads are cheaper to buy.

Power:

1,500 watts

Container size:

64 ounces

Automated settings:

Smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, self-cleaning

App connected:

Yes

Sure, a blender with an app is probably overkill if you just want to make drinks. But anyone who thinks cooking is an art, not a job, will appreciate the craftsmanship of an intelligent Vitamix, especially if you do it every day.

Aside from not having to stand at your counter, the real beauty of a high-tech blender is how customizable food preparation becomes. The Ascent series blade base detects the container size, adjusts the blade settings accordingly and stops when this is complete. If you want to add your own expertise, you can fine-tune the texture by hand with the variable speed control and a pulse function. The machine has five built-in settings. However, if you download the Perfect Blend app, you can experiment with 17 other programs and over 500 recipes.

The 3500 makes such silky blends, it would be painful not to take them with you wherever you go. Fortunately, both additional containers come with a travel lid – the 8-ounce blender jar can be used as baby food or salad dressing on the go, and the 20-ounce blender jar is a must for car cup holder smoothies.

Vitamix has a whole range of intelligent mixers. The Ascent series includes four models, two of which don’t have a touchscreen – and we figured you’d fucking want the fanciest blender out there if you spent $ 500 on a blender associated with an app ,

15 speeds • Powerful blades can crush ice. • The handle is comfortable and easy to control. • With whisk and chopper bowl

Breville’s hand blender is the best you can get, and it works as a whisk and food processor.

Breville Control Grip hand blender

Dressing, soup, merengue and whipped cream can achieve the perfect texture with 15 pull-off speeds and an ergonomic handle.

Power:

280 watts

Pitcher Size:

42 ounces

Automated settings:

none

App connected:

No

Why should you mix something by hand when a machine can do it for you? It’s kind of like “if you want to do something right, you have to do it yourself”. Foods where consistency matters, such as vinaigrette or dressing, salsa, whipped cream or butter, require special attention to detail in order to achieve the perfect consistency. Pre-programmed settings can do this, but gourmets who notice this may prefer to use the finer blades of a hand blender.

The Breville Control Grip is the most popular hand blender on the Internet. While it’s not cordless, the ergonomic handle and reduced suction power offer seamless directional control and a 15-speed trigger that lets you adapt to your conditions. The 280-watt motor pales in comparison to blenders, but critics claim that the Breville blades are a beast when it comes to crushing ice. It also doesn’t splash its purees, so you don’t have to worry about flying droplets without the lid on.

Hand blenders on their own have a fairly special use, but the included accessories increase the versatility of this purchase. The whisk adds extra precision to cream, egg whites, or batter, and there’s also a 25-ounce mini food processor.

If you want a wireless device for maximum freedom, try the 5-speed hand blender KitchenAid.

No transfer from jug to bottle • Adorable color selection • Super cheap

You save time by preparing smoothies in the cup to take away.

Easter Blend-N-Go

A pre-gym smoothie always feels rushed, but this jug can also be used as a sports bottle.

Power:

400 watts

Pitcher Size:

20 ounces

Automated settings:

none

App connected:

No

Getting to work every day is in a hurry – the only thing worse, is squeezing before going to the gym. Instead of skipping your pre-workout smoothie together (or waiting in a queue), the Oster Blend-N-Go makes your individual servings in the same cup you drink from. Simply replace the blade with a lid and you’re on the go without a dirty jug.

All you have to do is add your fruit, milk, ice cream or whatever, and turn the bottle to start mixing. No buttons mean no fancy presets, but that’s almost an exaggeration for a mixer that is only used for individual portions. A better blender may still be on your list to prepare foods like soup or dip. However, if you only need a quick single serving, this is the most convenient option.

Bonus: The Blend-N-Go offers personalization with your choice of four bright colors.

Light weight • Comes with a takeaway cup and a cup for food processing. • Good performance for the price

Unreliable lids • Has problems with large, solid pieces

This easy-to-use blender is ideal for beginners and has accessories for personal portions and food processing.

Hamilton Beach Breakwater (58163)

This classic blender is ideal for beginners and triple blenders and food processors – but you get what you pay for.

Power:

700 watts

Container size:

40 ounces

Automated settings:

Milkshake / Easy Clean, puree / smoothie, cubes / salsa, crushed ice / ridges

App connected:

No

There aren’t many blenders for less than $ 50 or $ 60 that actually do their job. While you can get away with a cheap coffee maker or hand blender, most inexpensive blenders push the ingredients around instead of chopping them up, and the crappy three-star reviews prove it. However, the Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blending System offers decent performance and a range of automated blending settings, and also serves as a food processor and personal blender.

Stir with the wave action system (according to the product description), which offers a one-button start for smoothies, milkshakes and other drinks in a 40-ounce glass or in a personal take-away mug. The 700-watt motor struggles with larger pieces and solid components, but acts like a boss against ice – and if you’re a newbie, that’s probably all you ask for. A smaller motor is also noticeably quieter.

Dips, salsas and similar coarse mixtures are also on the menu when you switch to the included cup for the food processor. Most vegetables, cheese, nuts, and spices can be chopped safely, but don’t expect to make dough. It’s a $ 60 blender, folks.

USB rechargeable • Adorable, super portable design • Carabiner style lid

Leaks • Ice must be small

With this rechargeable blender you can prepare smoothies when you are not at home.

PopBabies Personal Blender

By charging via USB, the device is ideal for mains operation or for work.

Power:

175 watts

Container size:

14 ounces

Automated settings:

none

App connected:

No

Nutribullet and Oster’s Mixer are great, but there isn’t always an outlet nearby. With this mini mixer from PopBabies, mobility goes one step further than with take-away cups that are rechargeable via USB. This means that all of your camping and road trips can be accompanied by fresh mixes (and you can skip small talk in the break room by making smoothies at your desk).

This is hands down the no-nonsense mixer on the list, but that’s the beauty of it. Just press the button, shake it and you will be out the door in 20 seconds. The 175-watt motor is not for intensive recipes, but ice, fruit and milk are clear. Measurements on the side of the glass also make it particularly easy to measure things like protein powder.

And don’t worry if you’re buying from an obscure brand name – an overwhelming majority of five-star reviews confirm that it’s a reliable purchase. There are a few similar products, but this one has hundreds of other customer reviews.

Are you looking for more personal mixer options? We have summarized all our top tips here, but give you a little insight if you read below:

Includes three cups and a lid. • Cracks caused by seeds, fibrous stems and fruit and vegetable peels

Only one speed • Some inspectors reported problems with the rubber seal that led to leaks

This blender gives you the tools you need to prepare healthy smoothies, juices and shakes.

NutriBullet

Although it has only one speed, you get two different blade options that are included in the set.

Power:

600 watts

Cup size (s):

Two 18 ounces, one 24 ounces

The NutriBullet is less powerful than the ninja hand blender, but its powerful blades can still shred fibrous stems, chewy seeds, pulp and skin from fruits and vegetables into silky smooth fluids. The mixer effortlessly extracts nutrients for smoothies, juice and shakes.

There is room for variation in preparation, as this set comes with two blade types and two different cup sizes (including transport lids for consumption on the go). With the NutriBullet you also get a nutritional guide and a recipe book to get the best out of the blender.

This compact mixer has only one speed, but it should be strong enough to handle everything you throw at it.

Receives vitamins, flavors and colors • Includes two cups and lids • Preset smart programs

With FreshVac technology, this powerful mixer takes another step to removing oxygen from the ingredients.

Emulsifying fresh ingredients should result in fresh juice or smoothies. Did you know, however, that the quality of your mixed drinks can change depending on how you treat your products during preparation? The Nutri Ninja mixer with FreshVac technology contains a FreshVac pump that preserves vitamins, flavors and colors by removing oxygen from your food before mixing.

To get the most out of your fruits and vegetables, use the pump before adding or mixing liquids. The idea is that your drink should have a smoother texture and richer taste, less foam and separation than if you didn’t remove oxygen from the product.

Similar to the standard Nutri Ninja with Auto-iQ technology, this mixer has a digital timer display and intelligent programs that combine time-controlled pulse, mixing and pause patterns.

Contains several cups and lids

This isn’t the best personal blender, but it’s a good choice for the price.

magic bullet

A cheap, reliable blender that is not too large.

Power:

250 watts

Cup size (s):

One 12 ounce, two 18 ounces

Not every hand blender is super chic and it doesn’t have to be. If you are looking for something simple and affordable that still does a good job, the Magic Bullet is a great choice. It is designed to chop, mix, mix, whip and grind. This small mixer is not only suitable for drinks, but also for omelets, sauces and dips.

This 11-piece set contains three different blenders with travel lids for drinking on the go, one of which has a handle for an even easier transport. Also included is a recipe book for instructions for quick, easy creations.

The Magic Bullet isn’t as powerful as some other personal blenders on the market, but it’s not as expensive either. Expect to compromise on some of the more advanced features for a lower price. The most common disadvantage of this blender reported by the buyer is its inability to chop through large ice or frozen fruit.

Includes two sports bottles • suction feet • safety shutdown

Some reviewers had trouble removing the cup from the base

This mixer is safe and efficient.

Similar to the Oster MyBlend Pro, this Homegeek hand blender uses sports bottles for its mixing containers. Simply attach one of the two bottles supplied to the blender, mix the ingredients, close the travel lid and you’re ready to go. Due to its slim profile, it fits perfectly in the cup holder of your car.

For safety reasons, this mixer is equipped with a function that prevents the motor from running unless one of the mixing containers is attached to the base. It also has suction feet to secure it to surfaces.

While some reviewers mentioned problems removing their mixing cups from the base of the mixer, the overall response to the Homgeek mixer has been positive. It received four stars and an Amazon Choice badge.

High rating at Amazon • Portable • Includes ice cube tray

Mixing cup has no bottom – must remain on the bottom while drinking

This mixer is ideal for on the go and ideal for the preparation of baby food.

Cozibot travel mixer

Just because you’re far from a point of sale, you don’t have to skip your smoothie.

Power:

65 watts

Cup size (s):

A 13 oz

A personal blender works great for small quantities, but most only work when you’re near an electrical outlet. Cozibot is a personal blender that is also super portable.

Similar to the PopBabies option, this bad boy is charged via USB and the base remains attached to the cup so that you can simply mix your drink and enjoy it straight away. Bonus: The Cozibot also comes with a lid, which is also a small cup if you don’t want to drink straight from the bottle.

The small mixer is not the most powerful machine, but can process small pieces of ice and frozen products. Don’t be afraid if you don’t have access to crushed ice. The Cozibot contains a bowl for making smaller ice cubes.