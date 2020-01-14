Vitamix offers huge savings on their blenders, free scale with purchase

If you’ve always wanted a Vitamix blender, but didn’t have the price in mind, then these two deals, directly with the Vitamix company, might be the chance you’d hoped for. Vitamix lowered the price on two refurbished blender models and sweetened the deal on one of the blenders with a free refurbished Perfect Blend scale. This promotion is online-exclusive, so you will not find these discounts at physical stores.

Vitamix blenders have defined the category since 1949. That was the year in which the company’s founder, William G. Barnard, showed how families could use the first generation of Vitamix blenders to prepare nutritious meals from whole foods. Barnard presented the Vitamix on television in the first infomercial broadcast in the US

Vitamix blenders have been the most important brand for home cooks and commercial cooks for over 60 years. Vitamix blenders are known for their precision and durability, both of which are achieved through the use of cooling motors, metal drive systems and hardened stainless steel blades of aircraft quality. Vitamix develops the blender containers to fold ingredients back to the blades as they are blended for faster, smoother results.

For some of us the only challenge is to buy a Vitamix blender. Now, with these two deals directly from the manufacturer, you can upgrade to a Vitamix blender and save up to $ 160. Add to cart, and promotions will appear at checkout without promotion code.

The Vitamix Venturist V1200 has a peak engine with 2.2 hp and a 64 ounce low profile Vitamix container. A 20-cup container, an inconspicuous tamper and a copy of the Vitamix Simply Blending cookbook are also included.

The V1200 has variable speed control instead of incremental settings plus a pulse function for distributing thicker or coarser ingredients. Wireless connectivity and a digital timer give you control over the mixing times for container size and recipe. The refurbished V1200 also comes with a full 4-year warranty with two-way shipping costs if repairs are needed.

Normally $ 450, the certified refurbished Vitamix Venturist V1200 is now on sale for $ 400, plus Vitamix includes a free Perfect Blend food with the purchase. If you are considering buying a Vitamix blender, but because of the price, this is a great opportunity to get a rare discount and a free premium food scale.

The certified refurbished Vitamix Next Generation G-series blender uses 4-inch laser-cut stainless steel hammer mill and cutting blades powered by a 2.2-peak-horsepower engine. This series includes a radial cooling fan and a structural thermal protection system. In addition to a pulse function for thicker ingredients, the Next Generation blender can fully emulsify dressings and marinades.

The Next Generation blender contains a low profile 64-ounce container and comes with a low profile tamper, an instructional DVD, a quick guide and a cookbook. This certified, refurbished model comes with the Vitamix 5-year full warranty.

Instead of the standard price of $ 440, the certified refurbished Vitamix Next Generation Blender is $ 280 with this deal when the $ 160 discount is automatically applied at checkout.

