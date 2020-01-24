Visual Primer: what you'll see in the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The 2020 NHL All-Star festivities are starting. Friday brings the first series of events to the ice, as the best danglers, markers, skaters and puck stoppers in the game go to the Enterprise Center magazine for the latest version of the Skills Competition.

This year’s version comes with a few twists.

The first: a chance to see the hockey players of the Canadian and American top woman in a 3-against-3 matchup. The other: a new trick-shot event called Shooting Stars (more on that below).

Aside from that, four known events will return to the fold: Fastest skater, Save Streak, Accuracy shooting, and Hardest shot. The winner of each of the six skill events will receive $ 30,000 for their efforts.

Let’s take a look at what awaits each event and who will compete.

ELITE LADIES 3-ON-3

Two teams – the American All-Stars and the Canadian All-Stars – each consisting of nine skaters and one keeper, compete against each other in the 3-for-3 match of the Elite Ladies. The game consists of two 10-minute periods and teams change half of the game after the first period. All penalties are imposed via a penalty shot awarded to the player who is specifically contaminated.

Here is a look at the two grilles that face each other:

Canadian All-Stars (home city):

• Meghan Agosta (Ruthven, Ont.)

• Mélodie Daoust (Valleyfield, Que.)

• Ann-Renée Desbiens (La Malbaie, Que.)

• Renata Fast (Burlington, Ont.)

• Laura Fortino (Hamilton, Ont.)

• Rebecca Johnston (Sudbury, Ont.)

• Sarah Nurse (Hamilton, Ont.)

• Marie-Philip Poulin (Beauceville, Que.)

• Natalie Spooner (Scarborough, Ont.)

• Blayre Turnbull (Stellarton, N.S.)

American All-Stars (home city):

• Kacey Bellamy (Westfield, Mass.)

• Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.)

• Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.)

• Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis.)

• Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wis.)

• Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho)

• Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson (Grand Forks, N.D.)

• Annie Pankowski (Laguna Hills, California)

• Alex Rigsby Cavallini (Delafield, Delete.)

• Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn.)

NHL GATORADE SHOOTING STARS

Ten players – eight NHL All-Stars, one member of the American Elite Women All-Star team and one member of the Canadian Elite Women All-Star (the last two selected by votes on social media) – will participate in the inaugural Shooting Stars – event. Players are placed on a raised platform behind the goal, about 30 feet above the ice surface, where they shoot pucks at a number of targets on the ice, where each goal has different point values. One by one, each player will try seven shots and earn points for each hit.

The basic rules:

• Pucks that do not hit a target do not earn points.

• Pucks that bounce, deflect, or ricochet on / in a target are counted for the highest score value that they hit.

• A puck that hits the face of a target and then falls in the middle is scored as if it went straight into the middle.

• A puck that hits the center and bounces gets the point value from the center.

• A puck that bounces off the ice and then hits a target receives the corresponding value.

• A puck that hits the base of the goal receives no points.

• Players may hit the same goal multiple times.

All scores are determined by the officials on the ice. If there is a tie for the highest score at the end of the event, players shoot three pucks each to determine a winner. If the players stay the same after the three pucks, a sudden “score-off” occurs.

Attendees:

• Elite All-Star from Canadian Ladies – TBD

• Elite All-Star for women – TBD

• David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

• Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

• Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

• Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

• Brady Tkachuk, Senators from Ottawa

• Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

• David Perron, St. Louis Blues

• Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

BRIDGESTONE NHL FASTEST SKATER

Eight players will compete in the Fastest Skater event, each timed for a full lap round. The skaters can choose the direction of their lap and can be placed three feet behind the starting line on the penalty area of ​​the middle red line. They must start on the whistle of the referee and the timing clock starts to tim when the skater crosses the starting line. (If there is a clock fault, the official time is recorded by the referee’s stopwatch.)

The skater with the fastest time claims the fastest skater event – if there is a tie for the top time, the matched players will skate another round to determine the real winner.

Attendees:

• Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabers

• Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche, Colorado

• Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

• Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

• Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

• Anthony Duclair, Senators from Ottawa

• Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

• Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

BUTTON LIGHT NHL STREAK



At least four goalkeepers and all 36 skaters take part in the Save Streak event, a division shootout where goalkeepers compete to make the most consecutive rescues. Each goalkeeper is faced with one opposing division and a minimum of nine scoring attempts, with each scoring attempt being carried out in accordance with the usual NHL shootout rules.

Players from each division shoot in numerical order, from low to high, with the division captain shooting ninth. The round of a goalkeeper at the end cannot end with a save, so if the division captain’s shot is saved, the goalkeeper will stay in front of shooters until a goal is scored (in the same order of shooters).

The keeper with the longest consecutive save streak is the Save Streak champion. If there is a tie, the winning goalkeeper is determined by the total number of saved matches in his round.

Bonus: If two or more goalkeepers stay the same based on the total number of saved saves, the goalkeepers will compete in a sudden round of Goalie goals.

Attendees:

• David Rittich, Calgary Flames

• Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

• Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

• Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

• Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

• Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

• Braden Holtby, capitals of Washington

• Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

HONDA NHL ACCURACY RECORDING

Eight players are taking part in the Accuracy Shooting competition, a timed event in which shooters at 25 feet of the goal line shoot at target images that appear on an LED screen on the goal line. The time starts on the referee’s whistle and each of the target images disappears from the screen after he has been hit successfully – the clock stops when the player has successfully hit all the target images.

The player who hits all the target images in the fastest time is crowned the winner of the event. If there is a tie for the fastest time, the matched players will compete again to determine the winner

Attendees:

• Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

• Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

• Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

• Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers of Florida

• Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

• Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks

• Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

• Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

NHL COMPANY HARDEST SHOT

At least four players will compete in the Hardest Shot event, where each player attempts two shots, measured in miles per hour, with the highest speed of their two shots registered. For each attempt, a single puck is placed on the ice at 30 feet from the center of the target. Starting no further than the nearest blue line, the shooter may skate towards the puck and shoot it from his positioned spot into the target. Shots must be on target to be calculated, and all shots are recorded per radar in mph. When a puck enters the target

not calculated due to a failure in the radar equipment, the shooter gets an extra attempt. If the player breaks his stick, he gets another attempt.

The player who registers the highest speed is the winner. If there is a draw, the drawers shoot again to determine the winner.

Attendees:

• Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

• Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

• Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

• Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

• Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

• John Carlson, Washington Capitals