Visual Effects Society, VFX Artists Slam ‘Cats’ Segment at Oscars 2020

On Monday, the Visual Effects Society issued a statement condemning the James Corden and Rebel Wilson’s Cats segment at the 2020 Oscars ceremony last Sunday.

When the Academy Award for outstanding visual effects was presented on Sunday evening, the two actors walked onto the stage dressed as their Cats characters and openly mocked the widespread CGI effects of the film. “As cast members of the Cats movie, no one but we understands the importance of good visual effects,” they said, applauding and laughing at the crowd at the Dolby Theater.

“Last night, at the Academy Award for extraordinary visual effects, the producers chose to make visual effects the hit, and suggested that poor VFX was to blame for the poor performance of the Cats movie,” says Visual. Effects Society. “The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a badly told story.”

It goes on: “On an evening that is all about honoring the work of talented artists, it is enormously disappointing that the Academy made visual effects to the extreme of a joke. It destroyed the global community of expert VFX practitioners who perform outstanding, challenging and visually stunning work to achieve the vision of the filmmakers. “

Cats was a bombshell in a box office and received wide criticism of almost every aspect of production, including the confused stories and exaggerated performances, as well as the hurried effects. A week after the movie was released in December last December, a “patched” version with improved VFX was sent to cinemas, promising to leave out blinding looks such as the visible wedding ring of Dame Judi Dench.

Director Tom Hooper admitted that he had finished the film just a day before it premiered, and several stars have done their best to distance themselves and even condemn cats, as Corden and Wilson did on the Oscar night. (To her credit, Taylor Swift has fully embraced the disaster and said to Variety, “I had a great time working on that weird film.”)

Yves McCrae, a Vancouver artist with visual effects who previously worked for MPC (Motion Picture Company), one of the VFX houses that contributed to Cats, also criticized the Oscars segment. “Hey guys, I didn’t watch all the Oscars, but I assume these two were really stylish and thanked me for working 80 hours of weeks until I was fired and the studio closed, right?” He wrote on Twitter.

Last winter, shortly before Cats premiered, MPC closed their Vancouver studio and fired more than 300 VFX employees. The studio also contributed to Ad Astra, Life of Pi, Disney’s CGI remake of The Lion King and the redesign of Sonic the Hedgehog for the upcoming film, among other projects. Their staff had fallen from around 800 since 2013.