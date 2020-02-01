Visit Winterlude, Canal Skateway skating type winter weather

The forecast for this weekend looks pretty good if you plan to go to Winterlude or participate in a winter outdoor sport.

Make sure you dress nicely.

Light snow hit the region early Saturday morning. The snow should end early, but the sky remains mostly cloudy for the first Saturday of Winterlude.

Saturday’s predicted high is a reasonable -2 ° C, although the wind at 15 km / h will make it feel closer to -16.

There is a 70 percent chance of light snow at night with a risk that the annoying drizzle will return. The low value drops to -8 ° C, with the feeling temperature near -13.

There are so many Winterlude activities throughout the region. Click here for the full list of events.

OC Transpo helps you get around.

The forecast for Sunday’s Groundhog Day requires a 70 percent chance of more light snow in the morning, with a risk of freezing drizzle, which turns to flurries in the afternoon. Sunday’s high seems to be the same as Saturday at -2 C.

According to tradition, when a groundhog comes out of his hole on this day and sees his shadow, he gets scared and runs back into his hole, predicting another six weeks of winter weather; no shade means an early spring.

Looks like no early spring for Ottawa.

Bouts of snow return on Sunday evening.

Monday looks downright sultry with a predicted high of 4 ° C under cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries. The overnight low -5 C.

Tuesday is a bit cooler with the forecast of 0 ° C with cloudy skies.

Seasonal temperatures return the rest of the week, with highlights ranging from -4 C to -1 C.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Chris Galletta’s appeal denied – he will forever bear the crash that killed two teenage girls

“Unthinkable terror”: Ottawa drug dealer gets 7 years after the teenager plunges 16 floors

Egan: If the evidence is in the evidence – grieving family credits vodka for cracking case