Visit to Grand Canyon inspired the pilot of Kobe Bryant to fly paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The helicopter owner, Island Express Helicopters, announced on Thursday that it will suspend flights indefinitely.

“The shock of the accident hit all the staff and management decided that the service would be suspended until it was deemed appropriate for staff and customers,” the company said in a statement.

The 50-year-old Zobayan was the main pilot for the charter service and had more than 8,200 flight hours. He was also certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment to achieve that allows pilots to fly through the night and through clouds.

But on the day of the disaster, he flew under special visual flight rules where pilots had to see where they were going.

The day before he had completed the same flight – Orange County to Ventura County – but on Sunday morning it caused such a heavy fog that it landed helicopters for the Los Angeles police and the county sheriff. Zobayan was forced to make a detour around the San Fernando Valley until he could return to follow the US Highway 101 in Calabasas.

In his last radio broadcast to air traffic controllers, Zobayan said he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before the helicopter crashed more than 305 meters into a hill.

The helicopter did not have a collision warning system, the Terrain Awareness and Warning System, which indicates when an aircraft threatens to hit the ground.

The NTSB had recommended that the system be required for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration requires it only for air ambulances.

On Thursday, US Congressman Brad Sherman, D-Los Angeles, said he was introducing a bill requiring the FAA to authorize the devices as part of new safety standards.

Bryant’s death shocked the sports world. It also shook those dear to Zobayan for his skills in the air as much as the smile that greeted them whenever they would fly.

“He was one of their best pilots,” said Kawhi Leonard, the star in Los Angeles Clippers, who flew with him to commute from his home in San Diego to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles where the Clippers and Lakers play .

“That’s a man who asks you to fly from city to city,” Leonard said Wednesday. “He will be like:” I just dropped off Kobe and he said hello. “

Born in Lebanon in 1970, a Zobayan teenager happened to be sitting next to a helicopter mechanic on the flight who brought him to the United States.

The mechanic borrowed a helicopter magazine from Zobayan that devoured youth for the remainder of the flight, said Chuck Street, executive director of the Los Angeles Area Helicopter Operators Association.

When he had saved enough money, he took that fateful helicopter flight through the Grand Canyon.

“After that experience, he hit laser to become a helicopter pilot,” said Street.

Zobayan began taking classes at Group 3 Aviation at Nuys Airport in Los Angeles in 1998, where he would eventually become a flight instructor, Group 3 owners Peter and Claudia Lowry said in a statement.

Zobayan remained so committed to his craft that he continued to wash planes and vacuum offices, even during his career, Street said.

Kemp, the former student, said that Zobayan inspired him to become a better pilot. His mentor was in favor of pre-flight checklists, Kemp said, and would let his students sit in the pilot and passenger seats.

“He said,” The way you do it, you must become it. “Sit in the helicopter, touch it, feel it,” Kemp recalled.

In a video that Kemp once shot in the cockpit, a grinning Zobayan is wearing sunglasses and a green headset while saluting. Kemp sometimes called him “Big Z,” a soft plague because Zobayan was slender and light in shape.

The two committed themselves as brothers and spoke almost every other day, Kemp said. During dinners at Captain Jack’s in Huntington Beach near Zobayan’s house, the teacher called his student “captain” while talking about his girlfriend, driving Bryant, and offering flight tips.

Customers said they implicitly trusted Zobayan and took their children and grandchildren on flights, often to Santa Catalina Island – the main destination for Island Express.

Margaret Bray often flew with Zobayan to and from her restaurant, Maggie’s Blue Rose, on the island off the coast of Los Angeles.

“He always had this big smile, this catchy smile,” Bray said.

Zobayan often took his lunch breaks in her restaurant and told her about a recent trip to Spain. Bray, who, like Zobayan, is of Armenian descent, said she would tease him when she saw him on TV as part of Bryant’s entourage.

“I think Kobe and him had this friendship,” she said. “It was not like pilot and customer.”

Basketball players were not his only famous passengers – Kylie Jenner and actor Lorenzo Lamas mourned his death.

Zobayan and Lamas, a fellow pilot and friend, flew the ex-girlfriend of comedian Andy Dick in a helicopter for an episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

Customers were looking for Zobayan and booked trips well in advance.

Gary Johnson, vice president of aircraft parts manufacturer Ace Clearwater Enterprises, said he had flown around 30 times with Zobayan in about eight years and was looking forward to a trip with him next month.

“He was the one I always asked,” said Johnson. “He was just a kind of those magical souls that you encounter every now and then.”

Johnson said he wasn’t sure if he would still do the sightseeing trip in February without his favorite pilot.

“I hope he’s in the clouds right now,” said Johnson.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press